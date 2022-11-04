Barcelona and Juventus target Wilfried Zaha deal as Crystal Palace wait on new contract offer

Nick Purewal
·2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Barcelona and Juventus will explore a move for Wilfried Zaha with the Crystal Palace forward yet to commit his future to Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international has grown into a talismanic figure in south London in eight years at the Premier League club across two stints. Zaha still has designs on Champions League exploits however, and the 29-year-old is expected to receive lucrative offers to quit the Eagles next summer when his contract expires.

Barcelona shrugged off a host of money worries to pull together a recruitment flurry in the summer, and will be determined to keep building next year. Nou Camp officials view Zaha’s mix of direct running and smart finishing as a good fit for their club, Standard Sport understands.

Juventus will be seeking to freshen up their squad at the end of the campaign, especially if their lacklustre Serie A opening continues. The Turin side sit just seventh in Italy’s top-flight, and will demand more in both the short and medium term. Bosses at Juventus are thought to see Zaha as a potential foil for attacking talents such as Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Career crossroads: Wilfried Zaha has yet to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace (Getty Images)
Career crossroads: Wilfried Zaha has yet to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Chelsea and Arsenal have both tracked Zaha for some time, and either club would be able to outbid both Barcelona and Juventus in terms of wages. Palace are understood to have made Zaha a verbal offer of a new contract that would increase the player’s pay.

Both Barcelona and Juventus would be confident of offering Zaha competitive terms that are an improvement on his current deal at Palace. The European heavyweights are well-versed in seeking out free-transfer opportunities, and are thought to see another chance to pounce here.

Zaha will be able to talk to overseas suitors directly on terms in January, should he still not have sealed a new Palace deal by then. The pacy forward will turn 30 on Thursday and now finds himself at a critical juncture in his career.

Zaha could stay at Palace and cement his south London legacy as an Eagles star to go down as a much-loved club stalwart, especially in the eyes of supporters. A big-ticket switch at potentially the peak of his powers, however, would provide not just a new challenge but also a possible refresh of both outlook and approach.

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric