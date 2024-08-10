Barcelona jersey to feature special logo to commemorate 125th anniversary this season

After a largely successful tour in the United States, Barcelona are back training at the club facilities as the new season nears.

Not long remains before Barcelona take to the field for the first game of the season against Valencia. Before that, however, they have one final preparatory clash scheduled – the traditional Joan Gamper trophy.

A special detail

The Joan Gamper clash is Barcelona’s pre-season tradition where the club present the squad members and provides fans first experience of watching players in action before the season commences.

As revealed by SPORT, this season’s iteration will feature a special detail to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary.

For the clash against AS Monaco, the Barcelona players will wear a special jersey with a specifically curated logo to celebrate the historic achievement.

It will not be the only time the logo is donned as it will regularly feature through the season. It is, however, the first appearance of the symbol.

A night of enjoyment

While the squad presentation and the 90 minutes of football will be the highlight on the night, a lot more is planned for the Joan Gamper Trophy scheduled for Monday.

The festivities will begin as early as 5:30 pm with music and dance performances, a DJ concert and various themed activities.

The squad presentation itself will begin only by 7:00 pm and the game will begin thereafter.

Needless to say, a lot of the emphasis will be on the presentation of new manager Hansi Flick, new signing Dani Olmo and youngsters like Marc Bernal who will have a big role to play in the team’s dynamics this season.