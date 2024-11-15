Barcelona interested in €40 million-rated Bundesliga forward with 5 G/A this season

As has already been reported, FC Barcelona intend to enter the market for a new left-sided winger in the summer transfer window.

Names such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao, among others, have been mentioned as potential targets while Barça are also keeping an eye out for alternatives.

Donyell Malen on the radars

To that end, SPORT reports that Barcelona are interested in Borussia Dortmund and Netherlands forward Donyell Malen for the summer of 2025.

While not necessarily a left-winger, Malen, 25, is a player who can operate as a striker or on the flanks and is a source of goals. Furthermore, as per the report, the Dutch attacker would be willing to accept a supporting role at the club, making him an attractive prospect.

Barcelona had tried to sign Malen back when Ronald Koeman was the head coach but the club’s Financial Fair Play problems meant that a move never materialised.

Donyell Malen (L) on Barcelona’s radars. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

However, the 25-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract with Dortmund in the summer of 2025 and is understood to be keen on moving on to a new challenge in his career.

Malen, who has four goals and an assist from 14 games this season, wants a move to the Premier League or La Liga. And Dortmund, for their part, would not be averse to selling a player who will have only one year left on his contract in the summer.

Barcelona are thus attentive to the situation and are interested in the Dutch attacker who has a lot of talent and potential but has yet to explode in the manner that was expected of him.

Someone who can be an option to rest and rotate Robert Lewandowski in the No. 9 role or provide support from the flanks, Malen could be an interesting option for the La Liga leaders.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication