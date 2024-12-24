Barcelona’s hopes rise as key target demands extravagant contract terms from current team

Barcelona have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, as a new report from SPORT suggests there are ongoing issues in contract negotiations between the player and the German club.

While Bayern Munich have consistently expressed their desire to build their future around the young talent, the situation has become more complicated.

Currently, Musiala’s contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2026, meaning that this summer he will enter the final year of his deal, bringing added pressure to reach an agreement.

However, as of now, there has been no consensus on a contract renewal, with both sides at odds over key issues.

What’s the issue?

It is said that the primary points of contention are Musiala’s salary, the length of the new contract, and the potential inclusion of an exit clause.

Bayern Munich are hoping that the player will make some concessions and settle on terms soon, as reports suggest that Musiala is open to renewing his contract.

Jamal Musiala is yet to sign an extension with Bayern Munich. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

However, the club is eager to reach an agreement before January 2025, as this is when other clubs can begin negotiating a pre-contract agreement.

One key factor that complicates negotiations is Musiala’s desire to include an exit clause in his contract.

This move seems to signal his intention to keep his options open, and big clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have all been linked to the young star.

Musial loves Barcelona

If Musiala does not agree to a renewal or if Bayern agrees to his request for a clause, it could pave the way for one of these top teams to make a move.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been particularly active in expressing their interest in Musiala. Furthermore, even the player has spoken highly of the Catalan club, sharing his admiration for them.

Interestingly, he has also praised Barcelona’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, further strengthening the ties between the two parties.

With Barcelona eager to strengthen their squad, the situation surrounding Musiala’s contract could be a pivotal moment for both the player and the club.