Barcelona hopeful of receiving Nico’s approval this week

Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

With the conclusion of the UEFA EURO 2024, FC Barcelona are now fully focused on their market operations. At this moment, the operation that is taking up most of their energies is that of the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

The Spanish winger has made himself the top priority target for the Catalans with his performances with the Spanish national team. The Blaugranes are convinced that his incorporation would significantly strengthen their team’s attack for the next season.

As things stand, Barcelona are currently waiting for a final and definitive go-ahead from Nico Williams, and according to SPORT, optimism is growing at the Catalan club. The Blaugranes are hopeful that this okay can come in a matter of days.

A meeting between Deco and Nico’s agent, Felix Tainta, is expected to occur this week, and the Catalans hope the player will give the final green light in this summit.

But despite Barcelona’s hopes, the reality is that Nico has not given a definitive okay to this transfer yet. The Blaugranes are trying to convince him by ensuring him that he will be a blockbuster signing for them.

If the player agrees to come to Barcelona in the coming days, the Catalans will start working on ensuring the payment of his release clause as soon as possible. A lot of work has already been done to pay his release clause and to get him registered with La Liga.

Once they get this green light, Barcelona will activate all of their machinery to get over the formalities and draft Nico’s new contract as soon as possible. However, Nico is not scheduled to travel to the USA with the team.