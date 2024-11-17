Barcelona given deadline to vacate Estadi Lluis Companys by May 2025 – report

The Barcelona City Council has set a firm deadline for FC Barcelona to vacate the Estadi Lluis Companys by May 2025, reports MARCA.

This decision stems from the stadium’s scheduling conflicts, as it is set to host major cultural events that cannot be coordinated with other activities.

Consequently, from May 1 onwards, the Blaugrana will no longer be permitted to use the Montjuic stadium for their matches.

What does it mean for Barcelona?

For Barcelona, this ultimatum should not cause significant complications. Earlier discussions within the club had considered relocating even earlier, by the end of 2023.

However, this idea faced challenges, primarily due to UEFA’s rules prohibiting venue changes during the group stage of the Champions League.

The club has since abandoned the idea of alternating venues, ruling out the possibility of playing La Liga games at the Spotify Camp Nou while hosting European fixtures at Montjuic.

With these constraints in mind, the club plans to wait until February 2025 to initiate its phased return to the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou. The timeline gives Barcelona approximately three months—February, March, and April—to finalise preparations for this significant move.

Is the new Camp Nou complete?

The return will not be immediate or complete, as the stadium’s construction is ongoing, particularly in the third tier. Initially, only 60% of the stadium’s capacity will be accessible to fans.

The reconstruction of the Spotify Camp Nou remains a long-term project, with full completion not expected until 2026. Despite these logistical challenges, Barcelona are keen to manage the transition effectively and ensure minimal disruption to its season.

This development signals a crucial phase for Barcelona, as they prepare to handle the final months at Montjuic while making significant strides towards returning to their iconic home ground.