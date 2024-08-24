Barcelona gem makes sly dig at Nico Williams as he talks about his goal

The official La Liga season is already underway and FC Barcelona have their reasons to be hopeful. Two games in, the Catalan giants have not wasted any opportunities in either of the two games that they have played. With six points won out of a possible total of six, Barcelona is flying high thus far under Hansi Flick.

Their latest victory comes over the formidable Athletic Club, led by former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. Ultimately, despite it being a tense affair for much of the game, a 2-1 scoreline was enough for La Blaugrana to see out the game and take all three points from their visiting opponents.

While many players contributed to this massive victory, it would be wrong not to give a special mention to Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old prodigious winger was the player who scored the first goal of the game and gave Barcelona the lead that they had been craving since the first minute.

After the game, however, the player spoke out about his goal. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the young Barcelona prodigy explained what went through his mind when he unleashed that shot towards the Athletic Club goal and how the inability of Nico Williams also played a part in it:

“I saw Nico Williams coming, who isn’t very intense in defense, and when I spotted an opening, I took the shot.”

Even in the replay, it can be seen that what Yamal talks about was in effect during the build up to that goal. Due to Nico Williams letting the Barcelona youngster have a little too much breathing room, it was clear to see that he was made to regret it just moments later. However, the young prodigy did make sure to admit that both him and his Athletic Club opponent remain really close friends and even spoke a little during the game.

As for how Barcelona are now operating under Hansi Flick and the intensity that they are showing, the 17-year-old winger says there is complete clarity about their offensive philosophy:

“We try to focus on the goal. When we see the ball, we move towards it like arrows.”