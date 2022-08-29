Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attacked at home by armed robbers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Gabonese association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been attacked and robbed at his home by four people wearing masks, club officials have said.

The Spanish football giants confirmed reports that the player and his wife had been threatened with guns and iron bars.

Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal player and his wife are both doing well despite the incident, FC Barcelona said.

Reports said the couple were tied up and handcuffed during the robbery early on Monday.

Authorities said at least four masked raiders entered the player's home and then escaped in a car.

Aubameyang, a Gabon international, signed for Barcelona at the beginning of the year after long stints with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal.

He was an unused substitute in Barcelona's 4-0 league victory over Valladolid on Sunday and is among the players expected to be sold so the club can clear salary cap space.

Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski had a watch snatched from his arm as he arrived for training.

Read more on Sky News:
Juventus star Paul Pogba 'threatened by gangsters'

It is not uncommon for footballers' houses to be targeted in Spain, though the crimes usually happen when the players and their families are away during matches.

Past reported victims include Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

A few years ago, Spanish police dismantled a gang that had been breaking into players' houses during games.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5