Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attacked at home by armed robbers

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been attacked and robbed at his home by four people wearing masks, club officials have said.

The Spanish football giants confirmed reports that the player and his wife had been threatened with guns and iron bars.

Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery.

The 33-year-old former Arsenal player and his wife are both doing well despite the incident, FC Barcelona said.

Reports said the couple were tied up and handcuffed during the robbery early on Monday.

Authorities said at least four masked raiders entered the player's home and then escaped in a car.

Aubameyang, a Gabon international, signed for Barcelona at the beginning of the year after long stints with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal.

He was an unused substitute in Barcelona's 4-0 league victory over Valladolid on Sunday and is among the players expected to be sold so the club can clear salary cap space.

Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski had a watch snatched from his arm as he arrived for training.

Read more on Sky News:

Juventus star Paul Pogba 'threatened by gangsters'

It is not uncommon for footballers' houses to be targeted in Spain, though the crimes usually happen when the players and their families are away during matches.

Past reported victims include Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

A few years ago, Spanish police dismantled a gang that had been breaking into players' houses during games.