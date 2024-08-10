Barcelona forward misses training due to illness, new signing participates in first session

After two days of rest following their pre-season tour of the USA, Barcelona players reconvened for training at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva facilities this morning.

Manager Hansi Flick had given the players off for a couple of days so that they could rest and recharge after the US trip, during which they played three friendly matches against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

Vitor Roque misses training

With the players recalled to train today, Mundo Deportivo reports that out-of-favour forward Vitor Roque is absent from the session due to illness.

Indeed, the Brazilian striker will not take part in this morning’s session. Roque arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva facilities with uneasiness and fever and after being examined by the doctors, he returned home.

Roque’s future has been a subject of speculation this summer, although following a recent meeting between his agent, Andre Cury, and the club officials, an exit appears very much likely.

Be that as it may, the 19-year-old will not train today and it remains to be seen if he recovers in time to play a part in Monday’s Joan Gamper Trophy clash against AS Monaco.

Dani Olmo trains

Olmo is training with Barcelona today (Photo courtesy: FC Barcelona)

While Vitor Roque’s absence from training was one of the big stories of the morning, the other major headline is that Barcelona new signing Dani Olmo is taking part in his first session following his transfer.

The 26-year-old Spaniard’s signing was made official on Friday with the player inking a six-year contract with a €500 million release clause.

And, as planned Olmo is training under Hansi Flick’s orders today and may get to make his unofficial debut against AS Monaco come Monday.