Barcelona forward apologises to teammates and fans after red card vs Girona

Barcelona extended their winning start to the La Liga season to five matches as they beat Girona 4-1 on Sunday away from home.

It was a near-perfect outing for Barça, but there were a couple of negatives to come out from the game as Dani Olmo suffered an injury and is set to be out for around ten days.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres received a red card late in the match and will now be suspended for the Catalans’ next league game against Villarreal.

What happened?

Ferran came on to the field just before the 70th minute, replacing Robert Lewandowski. About 15 minutes later, the Spanish international was given his marching orders by the referee.

The former Manchester City forward rushed into an unnecessary challenge on Girona’s Yaser Asprilla and ended up stamping the midfielder’s foot, leaving the referee with no choice but to show him the red card.

As mentioned earlier, Ferran will now be suspended for one match and will this week’s La Liga game against Villarreal, although he will be available to face AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League opener on Thursday.

Ferran apologises

Hours after the game, Torres took to social media and issued an apology to his teammates and fans for his action which led to the red card.

Hemos ganado, que es lo más importante, pero quiero aprovechar para pedir disculpas a equipo, afición y jugador rival. Las ganas me han jugado una mala pasada en esa acción 🙏🙏 Lo mejor es que empieza el jueves un nuevo reto @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/Y9kQOlSRfo — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) September 15, 2024

“We won, which is the most important thing, but I want to take this opportunity to apologise to the team, the fans and the opposition player. My desire played a trick on me in that fortuitous action. On Thursday a new challenge begins!”

Having had a forgettable outing on Sunday, the Spain attacker will be eager to bounce back strongly when he takes the pitch next.

And with Olmo ruled out against AS Monaco with an injury, there is a strong possibility that Ferran will start on Thursday night against the Ligue 1 outfit.