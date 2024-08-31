Barcelona fans make their feelings for manager Hansi Flick clear during Valladolid rout

The Barcelona contingent in attendance at the club’s meeting with Real Valladolid on Saturday evening made use of the opportunity to make clear their adoration for new head coach Hansi Flick.

This comes after the German guided Barca to their most memorable victory in some time.

The Blaugrana marked their return to action a short time ago, welcoming the aforementioned Valladolid to Catalunya’s capital, for a La Liga clash.

And, when all was said and done, the evening’s hosts made it four wins from four to open the campaign.

Not only that, but they did so in frankly remarkable style.

Owing to goals on the part of all of Raphinha (3), Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, Barcelona emerged on the right side of a head-turning 7-0 scoreline.

As much means that the Catalans have, for the time being at least, opened up a five-point advantage atop the La Liga table.

This whilst looking like a side absolutely reborn when compared to last season…

And, as alluded to above, those of a Blaugrana persuasion have not allowed the influence of the club’s new manager in as much to go unappreciated.

Late in the action at Montjuïc this evening, chants of ‘Hansi Flick! Hansi Flick!’ were heard booming from all corners of the stadium, making clear the fact that Barca’s headmaster is already winning over even the staunchest of predecessor Xavi’s backers.

Conor Laird | GSFN