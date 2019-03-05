Barcelona F2 test: Nyck de Vries leads day one for ART
Nyck de Vries maintained his strong Formula 2 pre-season form by topping the series' second test at Barcelona for ART Grand Prix.
De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.
The lap was just under seven tenths of a second slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.
De Vries had topped two of the three days of last week's first pre-season test at Jerez, while Ferrari Academy driver Mick Schumacher set the fastest time of that whole test on the third day during performance runs for Prema.
McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin this year, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.
De Vries' ART team-mate Nikita Mazepin - last year's GP3 runner-up - scored the third best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.
Reigning teams' champion Carlin has signed Louis Deletraz for 2019 and he has impressed so far in testing, taking the fifth best time overall with his morning effort.
Schumacher set the sixth best time of the day in the afternoon session, on a day where FIA president Jean Todt said that he wanted Schumacher to be "left in peace". Schumacher and team-mate Sean Gelael didn't run in the morning session.
Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.
There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.
Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.
Tuesday morning times
Pos
Driver
Team
Gap
Laps
1
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1m28.821s
18
2
Luca Ghiotto
UNI-Virtuosi
0.048s
16
3
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
0.054s
31
4
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
0.107s
21
5
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
0.286s
17
6
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
0.522s
30
7
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
0.592s
32
8
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
0.671s
23
9
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
0.734s
20
10
Guanyu Zhou
UNI-Virtuosi
0.768s
13
