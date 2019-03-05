Barcelona F2 test: Nyck de Vries leads day one for ART

De Vries starts Barcelona F2 test on top

Nyck de Vries maintained his strong Formula 2 pre-season form by topping the series' second test at Barcelona for ART Grand Prix.

De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.

The lap was just under seven tenths of a second slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.

De Vries had topped two of the three days of last week's first pre-season test at Jerez, while Ferrari Academy driver Mick Schumacher set the fastest time of that whole test on the third day during performance runs for Prema.

McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin this year, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.

De Vries' ART team-mate Nikita Mazepin - last year's GP3 runner-up - scored the third best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.

Reigning teams' champion Carlin has signed Louis Deletraz for 2019 and he has impressed so far in testing, taking the fifth best time overall with his morning effort.

Schumacher set the sixth best time of the day in the afternoon session, on a day where FIA president Jean Todt said that he wanted Schumacher to be "left in peace". Schumacher and team-mate Sean Gelael didn't run in the morning session.



Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.

There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.

Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.

Tuesday morning times

Pos Driver Team Gap Laps 1 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1m28.821s 18 2 Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 0.048s 16 3 Louis Deletraz Carlin 0.054s 31 4 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 0.107s 21 5 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 0.286s 17 6 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 0.522s 30 7 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 0.592s 32 8 Giuliano Alesi Trident 0.671s 23 9 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 0.734s 20 10 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 0.768s 13

Tuesday afternoon times

