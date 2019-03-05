Barcelona F2 test: Nyck de Vries leads day one for ART

Jack Benyon
Autosport
Nyck de Vries maintained his strong Formula 2 pre-season form by topping the series' second test at Barcelona for ART Grand Prix.

De Vries, who switches to ART from Prema Racing for 2019, set the fastest time in both the morning and the afternoon sessions, his afternoon time proving the best with a 1m28.821s.

The lap was just under seven tenths of a second slower than new Toro Rosso Formula 1 signing Alex Albon's pole time for DAMS in the series last year.

De Vries had topped two of the three days of last week's first pre-season test at Jerez, while Ferrari Academy driver Mick Schumacher set the fastest time of that whole test on the third day during performance runs for Prema.

McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, joining DAMS from Carlin this year, set the second best time, 0.117s slower than de Vries in the afternoon session.

De Vries' ART team-mate Nikita Mazepin - last year's GP3 runner-up - scored the third best time, while Luca Ghiotto's second in the morning session was good enough for the fourth best overall time for the new Virtuosi Racing outfit.

Reigning teams' champion Carlin has signed Louis Deletraz for 2019 and he has impressed so far in testing, taking the fifth best time overall with his morning effort.

Schumacher set the sixth best time of the day in the afternoon session, on a day where FIA president Jean Todt said that he wanted Schumacher to be "left in peace". Schumacher and team-mate Sean Gelael didn't run in the morning session.

Jack Aitken, second in last week's Jerez test, was the only other driver to breach the 1m28s in his second test with Campos since joining from ART, and he rounded out the top seven.

There were three driver changes from the Jerez test last week.

Roberto Merhi replaced Dorian Boccolacci at Campos, Ralph Boschung took his testing place back at Trident having been replaced by Antonio Fuoco last week, and Mahaveer Raghunathan joined MP Motorsport alongside Jordan King.

Tuesday morning times

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

Laps

1

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

1m28.821s

18

2

Luca Ghiotto

UNI-Virtuosi

0.048s

16

3

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

0.054s

31

4

Jack Aitken

Campos Racing

0.107s

21

5

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

0.286s

17

6

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

0.522s

30

7

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

0.592s

32

8

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

0.671s

23

9

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

0.734s

20

10

Guanyu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi

0.768s

13

