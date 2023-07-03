Barcelona ‘expect Tottenham to sign Clement Lenglet’ as Spurs mull over £5m deal

Barcelona expect to reach an agreement with Tottenham over a deal for Clement Lenglet.

Spurs are considering a permanent move for Lenglet, who spent last season on loan in north London and available this summer for as little as £5million.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Spurs, making 35 appearances.

The 28-year-old French defender would provide new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou with a left-footed option at centre-back.

It is not thought that a deal for Lenglet is close but Barcelona president Joan Laporta said: “I think that with Tottenham we will reach an agreement for Lenglet. This almost never goes fast. It depends on the other party.”

Spurs want to upgrade their defence this summer and are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

They have already signed James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario and are closing in on a deal for Israeli winger Manor Solomon.