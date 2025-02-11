Barcelona’s emerging star was left disappointed following red card vs Sevilla

Fermin Lopez was a talked about figure for Barcelona in their recent 4-1 win over Sevilla.

The young attacker made an instant impact after coming on as a half-time substitute. He even scored a crucial role after coming on, but around the hour mark, he picked up a red card.

Fermin was sent off after he made a reckless challenge on Sow, leaving Barcelona exposed with just ten men.

Thankfully for him, the red card did not turn out to be consequential as Barcelona were able to see out the Sevilla threat and also build on their lead.

Fermin disappointed with the red card

According to Diario SPORT, Fermin was left extremely frustrated as he picked up a red card against Sevilla.

The frustration, in fact, was evident on Fermín’s face as he trudged off the pitch at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Fermin will miss Barcelona’s next game against Las Palmas (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The incident not only cuts short his participation in what was shaping up to be one of his best games but also means he’ll miss Barcelona’s next league match against Las Palmas due to suspension.

More importantly, Fermin knows that regardless of his outstanding performance, he has to prove himself every three days without stopping in order not to lose his place.

The red card against Sevilla is particularly painful for him as it abruptly halts what had been a remarkable run of form.

In a squad brimming with talent and competition for spots, every match is a chance to impress, and every error can be costly.

Fermin, to that end, is running the risk of losing momentum at a point where Barcelona were slowly stating to look towards attacking alternatives.