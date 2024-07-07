Barcelona duo engage in physical spat during Brazil vs Uruguay

It appears that the players of FC Barcelona are fully committed to the nations that they represent. With the ongoing international competitions such as the UEFA EUROS and Copa America in full flow, the devotion of each player is there to see. Unfortunately for the players of Barcelona, it often puts them up against one another.

Over in Europe, French star Jules Kounde is set to face off against the likes of Spanish representatives Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Ferran Torres in the semi-finals of the tournament with a tactical showdown being promised, although Pedri will not be able to participate due to his recent injury. However, over in the Copa America, roughhousing and physicality are the bread and butter of the teams.

That is why it was hardly too surprising to see two Barcelona players collide with one another in the recent game between Uruguay and Brazil. For the Brazilian side, Barcelona star Raphinha was a starter and he was up against his club teammate Ronald Araujo, who was representing the Uruguayan team.

However, as highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, that clash ended up giving both players an excuse to put their hands on one another. The Brazilian winger ended up directly shoving his Barcelona teammate as retaliation for what Araujo did earlier to Real Madrid-bound youngster and Brazil forward Endrick.

Playing as a replacement for the suspended Vinicius Jr in this game, Endrick initiated issues with Araujo by pressing him late and ensuring contact early on in the game. Not too long after, however, the Barcelona defender made sure to let the youngster have a taste of his own medicine.

Shoving the unsuspecting Brazilian in the back during a stoppage in play, Araujo got what he wanted. However, while Endrick may not have seen that shove coming, his Brazilian teammate Raphinha sure did. Moreover, instead of just letting it go, he came to shove his own Barcelona teammate and let him know how things are going to be.

While things did not escalate from there, it clearly showed the tension that was brewing in the game. It is too soon to say how both players will react to this occurrence later when the dust has settled and they meet again at Barcelona, it is still quite the eventful encounter to lay eyes upon.