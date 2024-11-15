Barcelona drop Erling Haaland hint as Deco provides transfer update

Barcelona sporting director Deco has dropped a hint regarding a potential transfer move for Erling Haaland as the club looks for an eventual replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The veteran Polish striker has been in stunning form since reuniting with old Bayern boss Hansi Flick, scoring 19 goals in just 17 games so far this season to help Barca to the top of LaLiga.

However, at 36 years of age, a succession plan will be needed at some point, and Haaland is one of very few strikers who fits the bill according to Deco.

“There are only one/two strikers like our Robert Lewandowski… and Haaland is one of them,” he said.

The former midfielder pulled back on his comments by adding: “first of all, we should check if Haaland is what we need for our project.

“We’re not working on strikers as of now as we’ve Lewandowski. We will see at the right moment.”

Haaland has experienced a slight dip in form by his incredibly high standards of late, almost in line with Manchester City’s downturn. He has scored just two goals in his last six Premier League games, but still remains the division’s top scorer.

He also scored in Norway’s 4-1 Nations League win away to Slovenia on Thursday night, a game in which he captained his country in the absence of Martin Odegaard.