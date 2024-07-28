Barcelona doing their best to force out big-money signing this summer

Barcelona need to make sales to make big signings, that has been and remains the line from the majority of media outlets connected to the Catalan giants, even if President Joan Laporta has contradicted that idea. However they are lacking in players that want to leave the club.

As per Diario AS, the two preferred exits this summer at Barcelona were Vitor Roque and Ansu Fati, but neither look as if they will bring in much money this summer, especially with the latter injured. It means that Barcelona have turned their intentions to Raphinha, upon whom they are exerting all of the pressure they can to leave the club. The Brazilian remains adamant that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but they do say the arrival of Nico Williams, who would push him down the pecking order, could make him change his mind.

If Nico Williams arrives, Raphinha could reassess his situation at the club. @sergidejuan9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 28, 2024

Evidence of just that are the continued reports of offers arriving for Raphinha this summer from Saudi Arabia, despite his continued statements that he wishes to remain in Catalonia. If Barcelona do not manage to secure a major sale, it looks as if it could torpedo their summer.