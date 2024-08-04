Barcelona defensive star’s future in doubt after latest snub – report

Julian Araujo returned to Barcelona this summer with a lot of hopes and expectations. He was, after all, coming on the back of a stellar loan spell at Las Palmas last season.

The exit of Joan Cancelo, coupled with Barcelona’s limited options in the right-back position, made him an exciting prospect for the club.

However, with just a couple of weeks left before the new season kicks off, Araujo is facing uncertain prospects, as far as his future is concerned.

Doubts kicking in over Araujo’s future

This is according to Diario SPORT, which has highlighted the impact of Hansi Flick’s recent decision to omit Julian Araujo vs Real Madrid.

Araujo was left out of the squad entirely. This follows a surprising decision by coach Hansi Flick to deploy him as a winger in the previous match against Manchester City.

Can Julian Araujo prove himself at Barcelona? (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

The German coach has been experimenting with different options for the right-back role, with Alex Valle emerging as a surprise contender.

The young left-back has been deployed on the opposite flank and has impressed with his attacking prowess and defensive solidity. His cross for Pau Victor’s goal against Real Madrid was a highlight.

With Hector Fort also in the mix and the potential return of Joao Cancelo still on the cards, the competition for the right-back spot is fierce.

Araujo, who began the preseason training outside the main group due to injury, has struggled to gain a foothold in the team.

The situation has led to speculation about the Mexican’s future at Barcelona. While he showed promise during his loan spell at Las Palmas, his current predicament suggests it may be difficult for him to gain a prominent role in Flick’s setup next season.