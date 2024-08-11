Barcelona’s defensive prodigy moves closer to exit following the return of Olympic star

Barcelona’s defensive prodigy moves closer to exit following the return of Olympic star

In a busy morning for FC Barcelona, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi returned to training after their triumphant gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

This bolsters Hansi Flick’s central defensive options to seven, including Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, and Clement Lenglet. However, changes are inevitable as Barça navigates financial constraints and squad optimization.

This revamp could have a significant bearing on the future of many players at Barcelona, including the talented Mika Faye.

Garcia’s return to impact Faye’s future

According to Diario SPORT, Faye, a Senegalese centre-back and a key player for Barça’s reserve team, has moved closer to a Barcelona exit following the return of Garcia to team training.

Garcia, after all, is coming on the back of a successful Olympic campaign with Spain, where he notably helped La Roja seal the gold medal.

Not to mention, Garcia enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Girona last season, which makes him a favoured defensive option for Hansi Flick heading into the new season.

Garcia’s return could put an end to Faye’s chapter at Barcelona (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Eric Garcia’s return, therefore, effectively signals the end of Mika Faye’s tenure at the club.

What’s next for Mika Faye?

Faye had been negotiating with Porto a few weeks ago. The deal fell through, prompting Barça to retain Faye as cover for the injured Araujo.

Recent interest from Rennes has reignited talks for Faye’s transfer. The French club has upped their initial offer to €10 million, along with Barça retaining 20% of any future sale.

This deal seems increasingly likely as Faye recognizes his limited prospects in Barça’s first team and reluctance to return to the lower-tier First Federation.

For Barcelona, the €10 million from Faye’s sale is crucial, adding to the €18 million already raised this summer from Marc Guiu’s sale and similar deals involving Chadi Riad and Estanis Pedrola.

Every bit counts for maintaining financial fair play, making Faye’s departure an impending and necessary move for the club.