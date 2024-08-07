Barcelona defender targeted by two Ligue 1 sides

Barcelona have yet to close any significant sales this summer, and given that they are about to sign Dani Olmo for in excess of €60m, it’s essential that they start raising money. So far, no obvious candidates have emerged, although that could soon be about to change.

Earlier in the summer, Barcelona failed to agree the sale of Mikayil Faye, with Porto unwilling to match the €15m asking price set for the Senegalese defender. It appeared likely that he would be kept on until January at least, but with head coach Hansi Flick not counting on the teenager, a departure looks likely.

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna has now reported that Monaco have opened talks with Faye’s representatives. They’re a bit behind fellow Ligue 1 side Nice, who have already submitted an opening offer to Faye and his agents.

🚨EXCL: 🔵🔴🇸🇳 #Liga | ❗️Monaco est très intéressé par Mikayil Faye, le défenseur central du FC Barcelone. Des premiers contacts ont déjà eu lieu. 💰 Nice a formulé une première offre https://t.co/iCIHesNi6u pic.twitter.com/Mr0gQXN0U1 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 7, 2024

Monaco could have an advantage in the race to sign Faye, as they travel to Barcelona next week for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Club officials may discuss the matter ahead of time, and right now, it seems more likely than not that a sale will take place over the coming weeks.