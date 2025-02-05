How Barcelona defender’s contract renewal keeps him away from Europe’s elite

Ronald Araujo’s future at FC Barcelona continues to be a topic of speculation despite his recent contract renewal.

The Uruguayan centre-back extended his stay at the club until June 30, 2031, after weeks of uncertainty regarding a potential winter departure. However, his long-term future remains unclear due to ambiguity surrounding his termination clause.

Barcelona recently adopted a policy of not disclosing termination clause details in renewal announcements, which has fuelled confusion about the true nature of Araujo’s contract terms.

Initial reports suggested that his buyout clause had been significantly lowered to €65 million, with a planned increase to €85 million starting January 2026.

Later, conflicting information emerged, stating that the standard clause remained at €1 billion. However, a critical exception was noted—a ten-day window in July 2025 during which the clause would drop to €70 million.

If Araujo chose to activate this option, he could leave the club, after which the clause would revert to €1 billion.

New details emerge

Ronald Araujo has a contract with Barcelona until 2031. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Amid this uncertainty, journalist Miguel Rico offered new insights. As revealed by SPORT, while Araujo does indeed have a more affordable termination clause, it comes with limitations.

According to Rico, the figure ranges between €65 and €75 million, but not all clubs can access it.

Major European rivals like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City are reportedly excluded from benefiting from the lower clause.

For these clubs, the buyout fee would remain much higher, around €300 to €400 million. However, teams from emerging leagues, such as those in Saudi Arabia, or certain Premier League sides, could still take advantage of the reduced figure.

Barcelona’s approach appears to be a strategic move to protect one of their key defensive assets while limiting potential threats from European giants.

This contractual arrangement provides flexibility for the player while safeguarding the club’s competitive interests. It showcases meticulous planning by the club’s management, balancing long-term security with adaptability for the future.