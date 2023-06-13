Barcelona cool interest in signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

Barcelona have decided to halt their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi in the upcoming summer transfer window, as the Spanish midfielder expresses contentment with his current club, Real Sociedad.

According to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT, Zubimendi is no longer among Barcelona's desired signings. The Catalan giants have shifted their focus away from the Spanish international, whose release clause stands at €60 million. Sofyan Amrabat, Guido Rodriguez, and Ruben Neves have emerged as the primary candidates to replace Sergio Busquets.

Since his debut for Real Sociedad's first team, Zubimendi has made significant progress. Although it took time for the 24-year-old to establish himself and secure a spot in La Real's senior squad, he has flourished ever since at the Reale Arena.

While Zubimendi has earned a place in the Spanish national team, he is yet to cement a regular role. Nonetheless, he has made close to 150 appearances for Sociedad, contributing with four goals and six assists. This exceptional development has attracted attention from various prestigious clubs, including Barcelona.

With Sergio Busquets departing as a free agent, Barcelona management aims to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer window. The recently crowned La Liga champions face a significant void to fill in the heart of their team. Hence, it is imperative for Barcelona to secure a top-quality midfielder capable of providing a long-term solution.

Initially, Zubimendi emerged as the prime candidate to replace Busquets, prompting Barcelona to engage in talks with Sociedad regarding a potential summer transfer for the Spanish midfielder.

However, Zubimendi's Real Sociedad contract includes a release clause valued at €60 million. Combined with the player's desire to remain at the Basque club for the foreseeable future, it comes as no surprise that he no longer features on Barcelona's wish list.

Barcelona have since redirected their attention towards signing the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Ruben Neves, or Guido Rodriguez.

The identity of Busquets' successor at FC Barcelona this summer promises to be an intriguing development.

