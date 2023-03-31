Barcelona confirm speaking to Lionel Messi over a possible return to La Liga giants

Messi made a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to offer him a new deal amid major financial woes, instead signing a two-year contract with Paris St Germain which expires this summer. Barca have made little secret of their desire to bring the World Cup winner back to the club, and at a press conference on Friday Yuste said they had been in touch with the Argentinian's representatives. "Leo and his family know the affection I have for them," Yuste said. "I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result. "I've always had and I have this thorn in my side that Leo couldn't continue at our club. "Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We're in contact, of course, with them."

