Barcelona confirm signing of Dani Olmo in €62m deal

Barcelona have announced the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig confirming their first major signing this summer. The former La Masia product returns to Barcelona a decade after he left the club to join Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 15.

It is believed that the deal will cost Barcelona €55m plus €7m in variables, four of which are easier to fulfil, and three of which will be based on more difficult objectives, like tophy wins. Olmo has signed a six-year deal until 2030, which will see him don the Blaugrana until he is 32.

Video: Dani Olmo has arrived now. pic.twitter.com/zqWBmcDVPM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 9, 2024

With the confirmation of the deal, Barcelona have themselves Euro 2024’s top scorer, and there is some question about where he will play. Hansi Flick tends to use a 4-2-3-1 shape, and in behind the striker, he has competition from Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Fermin Lopez, and on the flanks he has Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. Olmo tended to operate from wide last season for RB Leipzig, where the 26-year-old played 25 times, scored 8 times and gave 5 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 132 minutes. He missed 20 games with shoulder and knee problems last season.

Olmo is their first major signing of the summer, having brought in Pau Victor for €2.5m from Girona. Earlier this week Barcelona announced a deal with Aramark, which will see them assume part of Libero’s stake in Barca Vision, and is believed to inject €40m into their accounts. The next question will be when Olmo can be registered, as previous big money signings like Jules Kounde have been fored to wait in the past.