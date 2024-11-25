Barcelona communicate desire to extend veteran duo’s contract until 2026 – report

Among all the players who have performed well Barcelona this season, two veterans stand out the most – Robert Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez.

Both the veterans have performed brilliantly in their respective fields. While Lewandowski has racked up 20 goals in all competitions, Martinez has been a crucial lynchpin in Hansi Flick’s high defensive line.

Lewandowski and Inigo set for renewals

According to Diario SPORT, Barcelona are now all set to reward these two players by extending their respective contracts.

As per the report, the Catalans have already informed Lewandowski of their desire to trigger a special clause that will allow them to extend his contract until 2026.

Lewandowski’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in 2025. But the new deal could see him stay for another year, which may even prompt Barcelona to delay their search for a new striker.

Barcelona to extend the contract of Inigo Martinez (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

In fact, the Catalans are even considering renewing Lewandowski’s contract until 2027 and using him as a stopgap for the transition to a new forward.

As for Martinez, Barcelona have also informed the centre-back of their desire to extend his contract.

The veteran centre-back’s initial contract expires in the summer of 2025. But just as Lewandowski, a new deal could see him remain at Camp Nou until 2026.

The contract renewals of both Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez is sure to send a message across the dressing room: Barcelona are ready to reward players with top performances, regardless of their age.

It now remains to be seen how Barcelona approach the contract situation of Frenkie de Jong, whose performances have stalled even as the player enjoys a high valuation in the transfer market.