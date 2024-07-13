Barcelona to get clearer picture of key player’s worrying injury problem next week

Without even playing, it’s been a rough couple of weeks for Barcelona. Pedri suffered a knee injury during Spain’s victory over Germany at Euro 2024, and less than 48 hours later, Ronald Araujo suffered an even more serious issue whilst playing for Uruguay against Brazil at the Copa America.

The reason for Koundé's brief visit to the Ciutat Esportiva the other day was to meet Hansi Flick. Koundé wanted to introduce himself. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 13, 2024

Araujo picked up a hamstring injury during an innocuous incident, which brought his Copa America excursions to a premature end. The expectation is that he will miss two months of action, although Barcelona want to define the problem themselves before identifying a return date.

As reported by MD, Araujo is due to return to Barcelona on Sunday, immediately after Uruguay’s 3rd/4th place play-off against Canada. He will undergo tests with the Blaugrana’s medical department in the 24 hours that follow.

Preliminary assessment of Araujo’s injury came back inconclusive because of inflammation on his hamstring. Barcelona will hope for good news when they run their own tests early next week.