Barcelona casting a beady eye over Chelsea duo ahead of January window

Although the January transfer window is still a couple of months away, it’s a fair bet that Chelsea will again be one of the protagonists.

Whether it’s through sales or purchases, it would be a big surprise if the Blues weren’t at the forefront of any deals.

There’s an argument of course that, given Enzo Maresca has begun his tenure as first-team boss in superb fashion, that there’s no need to keep tinkering with the squad.

Barcelona looking to Chelsea to provide January opportunities

A new signing has already been identified, however, and Man United want to buy a Blues stalwart to strengthen in a key area, indicating that the wheel won’t stop turning just yet.

According to Sport, business may not end there either, with Catalan giants, Barcelona, already casting a beady eye towards Stamford Bridge.

The outlet suggest that the Spanish top-flight club are looking for opportunities in the January window, with sporting director, Deco, known to like Romeo Lavia.

Romeo Lavia of Chelsea in action during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and FC Internazionale at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

However, it does also state that they see Marc Bernal as the long-term holder of the defensive midfield position.

Therefore, a potential six-month loan deal might be of interest to both parties, given that Bernal won’t return from a knee injury until next season, and Lavia has barely played for the West Londoners thanks to his own injury problems and the current form of those players in his position at Chelsea.

Carney Chukwuemeka is thought to be another Blues ace that Barca may consider as they look to build on their superb start to the 2024/25 La Liga season.

With nine games played so far, Flick has overseen eight wins and one loss, putting them three points ahead of nearest rivals, Real Madrid, whom they play in 10 days time.

There’s plenty of discussions to be had before any deals – loan or otherwise – are concluded, though one can see the sense of a Lavia move at the very least.