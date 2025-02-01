Barcelona captain’s new contract and terms of summer transfer window release clause – report

Barcelona’s recent contract renewal with Ronald Araujo has been surrounded by some interesting details, especially regarding his release clause.

Last month, Araujo agreed to extend his contract with the club until 2031. However, the renewal process was not without complications. The player had moments of doubt about staying at Barcelona and even considered the possibility of moving to Juventus.

To address these concerns, Deco, the club’s sporting advisor, held a meeting with Araujo to clarify the terms of the renewal offer and understand his intentions.

After some discussions, Araujo confirmed that he wanted to remain at Barcelona, although the idea of playing in Italy had crossed his mind at one point.

What is Araujo’s release clause?

One key point in Araujo’s new contract is the release clause, which mirrors the one he had in his previous agreement. The clause is set at an eye-watering €1 billion, reports MARCA.

However, a significant change has been made to this clause. For a short period the summer transfer, the release clause drops to €70 million.

Ronald Araujo has special clauses in his contract. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

This reduced amount can only be activated during the first ten days of July, giving the player the opportunity to leave for this fee. After the 10th of July, the release clause goes back to the massive €1 billion.

Interestingly, this temporary clause reduction is only applicable for 2025, meaning Araujo’s options for a potential move will be limited to that summer window.

What is Barcelona’s take?

Barcelona initially felt that Araujo’s value was too high, given his previous release clause, which stood at €1 billion. However, last summer, Bayern Munich were reportedly willing to pay €100 million for the defender, showing just how much his market value had grown.

Following negotiations, Araujo’s agents pushed for a more reasonable release fee, which was ultimately agreed at €70 million. This amount might fluctuate slightly, depending on certain conditions related to the player’s performance.

This move was seen as a fair compromise between the club and the player, allowing Barcelona to secure Araujo’s future while giving him the flexibility he might need.