Barcelona came back from the brink but are gambling their chances of a sustainable future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miguel Delaney
·9 min read
Barcelona came back from the brink but are gambling their chances of a sustainable future
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert Lewandowski
    Robert Lewandowski
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Given that he had once been assured he was “the future of Barcelona”, Frenkie de Jong might roll his eyes at stories like the following. A few months ago, the Catalan club were talking to a potential summer target, but this at a time when La Liga’s salary cap meant they couldn’t register new signings. The player was interested but understandably sceptical, and the situation formed a large part of discussions. Barcelona were insistent, though. They assured the player they would find a way. In the meantime, they were selling their image. Everyone still wants to play for Barca.

The selling club, who were German, were not so confident. They didn’t want to do business. Put bluntly, they were sceptical over whether they would get paid in full. They now have a very different image of Barca.

It is one that is increasingly widespread in the game. This is why Bayern Munich demanded the fee for Robert Lewandowski up front. This is why some sellers have inflated asking prices for players when Barcelona come calling, simultaneously inflating the market, just in case the third instalment doesn’t arrive. Other clubs have meanwhile decided they will not do business with them on principle.

It says a lot about where Barca are. It also has real effect, as the plans of so many clubs are swirled around by their spinning plates.

Barca may no longer dictate the transfer market, in the sense they will be the club to buy the best players in the world, but they have influenced this summer’s window more than anyone else. Those two facts are profoundly connected.

Just as connected are the recent questions of how Barca are actually doing this, and the more relevant question of what happens next; whether this is sustainable.

La Liga’s rules, after all, meant the club had to pretty much raise €600m (£511m) in order to even go into the market this summer. Those questions are all the more pressing since Barca still have to figure out the final numbers in order to actually register four new signings in Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

The immediate answer, and one that is more acute for Spanish football as a whole, is that there is a way around La Liga’s salary cap. That is through itemising entries on the balance sheet – including instalment payments – into the upcoming year to increase the “cash in flow”. Barcelona have replicated this through enormous loans, most notably from Goldman Sachs, effectively turning short-term debt into long-term debt. That €600m now needs to be paid back in 10 years rather than one.

Other deals have aided this – for the time being. A new €70m sponsorship deal has been signed with Spotify, albeit one that covers shirt, training kit and stadium naming rights. That gives them less space for future negotiations, which ties in with the short-term nature of other deals. Barca have also sold 10 per cent of their La Liga TV rights for €207.5m to investment firm Sixth Street for 25 years, and are looking to sell up to 49.9 per cent of Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising.

In other words, they are selling their image in more ways than ever before.

Industry figures have a number of descriptions for that, too.

“Like taking out multiple high-risk mortgages on future earnings.”

“Selling off the family silver.”

“Going to the casino.”

“Extraordinary.”

There has been general amazement within the game.

What those figures are wondering, above anything else, is how the club are going to get all this money back – and with huge interest on top.

The club have signed a €70m sponsorship deal with Spotify, covering shirt, training kit and stadium naming rights (AFP via Getty Images)
The club have signed a €70m sponsorship deal with Spotify, covering shirt, training kit and stadium naming rights (AFP via Getty Images)

The extent of their business is all the more eye-opening because Barcelona had actually been given an out. They just didn’t need to go this far.

After a relatively fallow period from their famous academy, Barca were blessed with a truly brilliant next generation in Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati. Pronouncing a thoroughly sustainable new three-year project, as Joan Laporta pretty much did at one of their last crises in 2003, would surely have been the easiest sell in the world. It would have been completely based on their most idealised image: youth production; patience; romance; a football identity.

It also would have been presided over by one of the high priests of all this. A young team playing under Xavi, and founded on Gavi, Pedri and Fati, would surely have been a vision. It would have been afforded so much time, to allow the club to grow and once again afford the very best.

Instead, Xavi has been just as insistent on this approach. He has requested “experienced” signings, to go with Laporta’s yearning for a star.

“We have to strengthen to compete for all the trophies.”

That’s quite the giveaway. They want it all, and they want it now.

But why? Why the rush? Why the risk? Why not wait and build something greater; something that better fits with their history, and their best ever sides?

It feels unnecessary.

Some of it, ironically, is based on their old self-image. Some of it is based on all these investment deals.

On a very base level, there are figures within Camp Nou who just cannot accept they are not the biggest in the game any more. There is an understandable resentment about how state-owned clubs in Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain took their stars and – worse – their ideas, and used them to become better than Barca. It partly explains some decisions that often look like desperation. In that sense, and somewhat remarkably, they haven’t actually adapted as well as their new Super League business partners at Real Madrid. The European champions have been more accepting of their new status, and sought to build from there, with so much youth.

Involving more nuance, there are also those financial negotiations. The calculation both Barcelona and their investors are making is that they’ll quickly get back to their old levels of revenue – the biggest in the world before Covid – if they have a team that can compete. That is admittedly possible with a lower wage bill and higher income.

There is also a sense of investment from a different perspective, based on the belief that so much of modern football business is based on competitiveness and, by extension, “content”. You need to be producing moments that are globally relevant. That has been the story of the super clubs. It is again the selling of that image. This is what players like Lewandowski are still buying into.

That doesn’t happen if you are languishing in fifth, or the Europa League. Many would point to how even a club such as AC Milan became irrelevant for a decade. It is one of many reasons – to go with the struggle to meet repayments – that Barca have been so pushing the Super League.

That perspective still overlooks the reality that any club – but particularly a club with Barca’s historic fame – can quickly become relevant again if they win something. You only have to look at what Liverpool are now, compared to what they were for most of 2009 to 2017. Most of all, though, they are sustainable.

This is what a new plan under new stars could have offered, if they were willing to endure a potential period of frustration.

After a relatively fallow period from their famous academy, Barca were blessed with a truly brilliant generation which included Gavi (Getty Images)
After a relatively fallow period from their famous academy, Barca were blessed with a truly brilliant generation which included Gavi (Getty Images)

It is what fosters the sense that the stakes are now unnecessarily high. It is what gives another image of the club: one of waste and inflation and desperation, of lessons not learned and financial imprudence.

Another term has been floated within the game: “Goldman Sachs FC.”

The hinge of all this is that Barcelona do need a lot to come off in order for all this to pay off.

Which brings us back to another hinge issue, in de Jong. The Dutch midfielder may well represent “the future” of Barca, but in a way no one imagined when they used those words to persuade him to come to Camp Nou over City or PSG back in 2019.

His departure is the domino that needs to fall so everything else can fall into place. The hierarchy have told him this. They have wavered between trying to force him out to pleading with him, appealing to his love for the club.

He should be well aware of the irony there, particularly given he agreed to restructure his contract to help the club through Covid.

Now, as a consequence of that, the “offer” they have made to him is possibly more extraordinary than any other part of this.

The club are still refusing to pay him deferred wages, and are effectively forcing him out, so they can spend money on others. As much as anything, it is quite a blow to pride, let alone bank balance. It’s difficult not to empathise with de Jong’s stance.

He has been obstinate in insisting he will stay, as the club agree a deal with Manchester United. Some think he genuinely doesn’t want to go, but one of those is not Erik ten Hag. He has of course spoken to his former Ajax player. Others believe it is all about not giving Barca an out in a tense stand-off.

Dr Gregory Ioannidis, a sports lawyer and attorney at law at Sheffield Hallam University, is one of many figures who feel there is much more to this.

“It is clear, without a doubt, that this is not a legal matter, but rather a political one, and any deadlock can only be broken with effective negotiation,” Dr Ioannidis says.

“One aspect that needs to be clear is that a purchasing club almost never makes an offer to purchase unless there is an agreement with the player to join. It is true that many managers prefer to deal in a direct manner with the player, without the ‘assistance’ of third parties and, therefore, decide to bypass intermediaries. One would have to presume that such discussion has taken place. Consequently, Manchester United would have to make a political decision on whether it is worth pursuing a player that may be using them to get what he wants and/or if they believe he has gone back to his initial promise.

“We are not here to offer negotiation techniques and/or legal advice, but if the player really wants to join Manchester United, without losing his highly publicised ‘deferred payments’ with Barcelona, there are ways of making this happen, by looking at all options involving termination of contractual obligations and claiming ‘due payables’. One thing is certain, and that is Manchester United cannot, for legal and tax reasons, make such payments for the player.

“Finally, negotiators need to make it clear to the parties involved that when a relationship between a club and player arrives at a crossroad, where the club makes it clear it no longer wants the player, the player is best advised to seek other options towards protecting his sporting career and his future earnings and potential of profit maximisation.”

The club aren’t really selling the idea of staying. They are more concerned with selling their image.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Toronto Raptors' business-like approach pays off at Summer League

    The Toronto Raptors cruised to a 4-1 record at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last week.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —