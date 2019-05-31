Barcelona calls for "urgent" government help to save F1 race

The Catalunya event has been on the F1 calendar since 1991, but it is in doubt for next season, having not renewed the deal that expires this year.

Further speculation about the future of the Spanish GP was fuelled by the confirmation that the Dutch Grand Prix will return to the calendar in 2020 with a May date, usually the time the European season starts in Barcelona.

The circuit's chiefs said after this month's race that it was "in the process" of renewing its contract with F1 owners Liberty Media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, the Real Automovil Club de Catalunya (RACC) which organises the event, asked for help from the government and organisations in order to find a solution that would secure the future of the grand prix at the Spanish circuit.

"The RACC asks all administrations and the business world consensus and unity of action to achieve the renewal of Formula 1 and thus be able to maintain one of the most important sporting events held every year in the world in our country," a statement by the RACC read.

"The Club considers that betting on the continuity of the grand prix in Catalunya is a strategic decision at business, economic and sporting level and that for this reason the best solution must be urgently found.

"The grand prix has an economic impact on the services, automotive, tourism, transport and leisure sectors of nearly 163 million euros and generates 2700 direct jobs. At the same time, the event is key to the Circuit, one of the most important sports infrastructures in Catalunya.

Story continues

"For all the above reasons, the RACC asks the Government of the Generalitat, the Spanish state, the rest of administrations and the business world, collaboration, consensus, strength and unity of action to reach a stable agreement so that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya continues to host F1 in the upcoming years."

For PRIME users:

The fight to cling on to an F1 calendar place