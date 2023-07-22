Barcelona call off Juventus friendly in California because of stomach bug

Barcelona are meant to play four games in the United States in the next 10 days

Barcelona have called off their pre-season friendly with Juventus in the United States because of an outbreak of a stomach bug.

The clubs were due to meet in Santa Clara, California, at 19:30 local time on Saturday (03:30 BST Sunday) as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

But a Barca statement said "a significant part" of the squad had come down with viral gastroenteritis.

Juventus will hold a training session at Levi's Stadium instead.

Barcelona are due to face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in their next Soccer Champions Tour game at 19:30 local time on Wednesday (03:30 BST Thursday).