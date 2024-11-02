Barcelona boss Flick speaks on Ansu Fati’s chances of starting vs Espanyol

Barcelona boss Flick speaks on Ansu Fati’s chances of starting vs Espanyol

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has on Saturday provided an insight into the chances of Ansu Fati featuring from the off in the club’s upcoming meeting with Espanyol.

Barca are of course primed to return to action tomorrow evening, in the season’s first edition of the Derbi Barceloní.

The Blaugrana will head into proceedings brimming with confidence, amid nothing short of a spectacular run of form since the international break.

One member of Hansi Flick’s ranks to have played little part in as much, though, is the aforementioned Ansu Fati.

Wide-man Ansu is continuing to work towards rediscovering his best form, since returning to base in Catalunya’s capital over the summer.

He faces an altogether tough task in breaking into Barcelona’s starting XI, however, amid competition from the explosive trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference on Saturday, boss Flick, in turn, was drawn on the possibility of Ansu being afforded a rare start against Espanyol.

And the German went on to explain:

“Ansu Fati starting tomorrow? He’s at 100%, we are very happy with him. We will see tomorrow if he will start, right now I can’t tell you.”

Conor Laird – GSFN