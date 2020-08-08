Barcelona’s Best Hidden Gem May Be a Library for the Working Class

On my first visit to Biblioteca Pública Arús, I managed to walk past it—twice. Granted, I may have been distracted by the enticing smell of the newly fried tapas from the bar next door, or the tanned, toned Mediterranean types effortlessly rollerblading past outside, but, as I made my way up the elegant staircase leading up to this secret library, I felt a pang of guilt for having overlooked it for so long.

Hidden on the second floor of one of Barcelona’s characteristic late 19th-century townhouses, Biblioteca Pública Arús (or the Arús Public Library) was inaugurated on April 24, 1895, as one of the first dedicated public libraries in the Catalan capital. It was donated to the people of Barcelona by local playwright, journalist, philanthropist and Freemason Rossend Arús to promote the education of the working classes. Even though Arús himself died in 1891, he left clear instructions in his will for how he wanted his fortune—and his home—to be put to good use.

Situated in Rossend Arús’ former residence at Passeig de Sant Joan, 26, the Arús Public Library houses some 80,000 volumes of books, booklets, manuscripts, documents, microforms and electronic resources. In addition to one of the largest reference works on Freemasonry in Spain, it also boasts one of the world’s most comprehensive Sherlock Holmes collections.

Aside from its scholarly riches, the Arús Public Library also offers a fascinating insight into Catalonia’s modernist architecture. Constructed in 1875 by Pere Bassegoda i Mateu, the building is typical of the Eixample neighborhood in which it sits. “Eixample” is translated as “extension” and refers to the urbanization project that saw the city of Barcelona expand beyond the suffocating confines of its medieval walls in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The brainchild of Ildefons Cerdà, the Eixample neighborhood is characterized by its strict grid pattern, comprised of octagonal blocks designed to facilitate the flow of traffic, and distinctive modernist houses with their mind-bendingly colorful facades.

However, there is nothing much to catch the eye about the greyish-beige exterior of Passeig de Sant Joan, 26, which pales in comparison with many of its more ostentatious neighbors. In fact, were it not for the ornate modernist lantern casually hanging over the main entrance, bearing the words “Biblioteca Pública Arús”, you’d be forgiven for walking by without giving it a second thought.

View photos Sara Larsson More

Those who step across the threshold are immediately transported into a realm far removed from the hustle and bustle of the chaotic city outside. A cool, elegant marble staircase guarded by a small-scale replica of the Statue of Liberty leads up to the entrance of the library. Designed by Catalan sculptor Manuel Fuxà, The Catalan Liberty is inscribed with the words “Anima libertas”, or freedom of the soul—reflecting Arús’ belief in the intellectual liberation of the working classes through education—while the tiles at her feet spell out “Salve”, or Latin for “welcome”.

Once inside the library, you will first discover the exhibition room, with its floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and, further in, the reading room, with its magnificent wooden lamppost, complete with intricate bronze arms, holding six translucent glass lights, its arched ceiling and wall panels bearing the names of prominent cultural figures from Catalonia. Make sure not to miss the delightful music room, with its geometrically designed marble floor and ceiling lights adorned with delicate floral reliefs.

Freemasonry has been a central theme throughout the Arús Public Library’s checkered history. Unlike the Anglo-American tradition, which typically requires candidates to express a belief in deity, the Continental European variety of Freemasonry, generally found in Catholic countries, has often been viewed as an outlet for anti-Catholic disaffection. This took on a whole new meaning for the library in the late 1930s, when the end of the Spanish Civil War saw Barcelona and Catalonia fall under the control of Fascist dictator Francisco Franco.

Story continues