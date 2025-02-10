Barcelona’s attacking trifecta involved in goals in 32 of the 36 matches this season

Barcelona once again showcased their attacking firepower in their most recent encounter against Sevilla, with the Catalans securing a comfortable 4-1 victory.

While Barcelona mostly relied on goals from relatively lesser-used players such as Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia, the club’s star performer Raphinha managed to score nonetheless.

Barcelona’s effective attacking trident

Raphinha, who is a part of Barcelona’s much-appreciated attacking trifecta involving the Brazilian, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, has indeed raised many eyebrows with his performances.

In fact, it’s the entire Barcelona attacking trifecta which has caused terror to opposition defences this season.

Thanks to Raphinha’s latest goal against Sevilla, their collective tally has soared to an incredible 65 goals out of the 113 scored by the team this season across four official competitions.

This is based only on pure goal metrics. When factoring in assists, their direct involvement in Barça’s goals rises to 78, accounting for a staggering 69% of the team’s offensive output.

Perhaps an even more impressive statistic is that out of the 36 matches played this season, at least one of Lewandowski, Raphinha, or Lamine has either scored or provided an assist in 32 of them.

No other trio across Europe’s top five leagues boasts such a level of contribution, underscoring their essential role in Barcelona’s attacking success.

The only four matches in which none of the three were able to either score or assist were the defeats to Real Sociedad (1-0), Leganés (0-1), and Atlético Madrid (1-2), as well as a 1-1 draw against Getafe.

Still, their 94% participation rate is a reminder of how Hansi Flick has built arguably Barcelona’s greatest attacking trifecta since Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.