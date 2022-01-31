Aubameyang’s loan from Arsenal to Barcelona breaks down over wages

Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Arsenal forward went to Barcelona hoping to complete move

Clubs unable to reach agreement on how to split his wage





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed loan from Arsenal to Barcelona has broken down, with the clubs unable to reach an agreement on how to split his wage.

The striker, who is out of the picture at Arsenal on disciplinary grounds, earns about £300,000 a week. Aubameyang had travelled to Barcelona in the hope of completing a loan until the end of the season – it is understood he also has family in the city – but barring an extraordinary turnaround he will remain at the north London club.

Aubameyang has been exiled at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta, who stripped him of the captaincy citing a lack of commitment, and a transfer would have suited all parties. The Saudi club Al-Nassr offered Aubameyang an exit route but the player, who has a contract until the end of next season, rejected that.

Barcelona and Arsenal were open in principle to a loan but the Catalan club’s financial difficulties have stood in the way of a deal.

Aubameyang was diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from Covid-19 at the Africa Cup of Nations but went on to say he was “absolutely fine” and “completely healthy”.

Barcelona are trying to find a taker for Ousmane Dembélé, who has declined to extend his contract beyond the summer, but the Frenchman has no interest in joining Arsenal.