Barcelona ace ‘delighted’ to be working with his competitor – ‘Will help us a lot’

Barcelona’s goalkeeper Inaki Pena retained his spot in the starting line-up during the team’s 5-1 victory over Sevilla.

Although he did not keep a clean sheet, he demonstrated strong performances, building his confidence for future matches. His inclusion in this game highlighted his ongoing growth and development, which will be crucial as the season progresses.

Happy to work alongside Szczesny

Working alongside new signing Wojciech Szczesny, Pena has expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to train and play with such an experienced goalkeeper.

Szczesny’s vast knowledge, particularly from his time in the Champions League, has been invaluable for the team.

Pena is eager to continue learning from the Polish international, recognizing the benefits of having such a seasoned professional as a teammate.

“Szczesny is a very good guy, he has a lot of experience, especially in the Champions League, and he will help us a lot,” the young goalkeeper was quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Young players are learning a lot from Szczesny. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

This dynamic allows both goalkeepers to push each other in training, creating healthy competition that can only improve their individual performances and benefit the squad as a whole.

“We both train at 100% so that the manager gives us opportunities. We will see what happens in the future. On a personal level I am very happy and delighted to work with him,” he added.

Pena will be a starter

Despite conceding a goal against Sevilla, Pena’s consistent efforts and growing confidence have earned him the trust of manager Hansi Flick.

The coach has announced that Pena will start in Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, which will be a crucial test of his abilities.

This match will likely be a significant opportunity for Pena to further prove himself, but it remains uncertain whether he will continue as the first-choice goalkeeper or if Szczesny will step in for future games.