Barcelona’s €45 million-rated asset no longer untouchable at the club

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s position at the club has shifted significantly in recent times.

Once hailed as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, the Dutchman no longer appears to hold the same status at the Catalan club.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, De Jong’s importance to both the team and the fans has diminished, raising questions about his future.

De Jong’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire in 2026. Last season, the club made an effort to renew his deal, but the offer was withdrawn after the player failed to respond.

Ever since he signed for Barcelona, his situation has changed dramatically. De Jong is no longer viewed as an indispensable player for Barcelona.

Role diminished

His on-field role has also diminished, with the midfielder struggling to find consistent minutes under manager Hansi Flick.

In fact, De Jong did not play a single minute in Barcelona’s recent matches against Leganes and Atletico Madrid. Out of 13 appearances this season since recovering from injury, he has only started twice.

Frenkie de Jong has lost his place at Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s midfield is currently packed with talent. While De Jong’s quality is undisputed, his performances have lacked the intensity required to thrive under Flick’s demanding system.

Hope is lost

It is said that the club sees little chance of De Jong turning his situation around. If his form does not improve, Barcelona may look to sell him before his contract ends to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Despite his current struggles, De Jong’s age and reputation could still attract offers of at least €20 million.

However, should he resist a transfer, the consequences could be severe. In a pre-World Cup season, prolonged inactivity at Barcelona would jeopardise his place in the Dutch national team—a scenario both he and the club would likely want to avoid.

For now, much depends on De Jong’s willingness to adapt and prove himself as a vital part of the squad. However, with competition for places intensifying, his future at Barcelona remains uncertain.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on the date of publication.