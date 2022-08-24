Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez scores late penalty as charity match finishes level at Nou Camp

(Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez scored from the spot deep into stoppage-time as Manchester City equalised to earn a 3-3 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in a charity match.

The game took place to raise funds for ALS research, in honour of former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue who was diagnosed with ALS two years ago.

He addressed the crowd ahead of kick-off and then spent time alongside both Pep Guardiola and Xavi in the dugouts during the match, watching what was an entertaining affair as expected.

Julian Alvarez put the visitors in front after capitalising on a goalkeeping error, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put any uncertainty over his future to one side as he volleyed Barcelona level.

Frenkie de Jong did the same as he finished well after the break, and while Cole Palmer swiftly equalised, Memphis Depay, yet another Barcelona player who could leave the club in the coming days, came off the bench to restore the lead.

A nasty head injury suffered by Luke Mbete resulted in a length period of stoppage-time, which City took advantage of as Erling Haaland won a penalty and Mahrez hammered it into the top corner as it finished in a fitting draw.

Kalvin Phillips and Alvarez got their chance to impress from the off for City, while De Jong and Aubameyang, linked with moves to the Premier League, both started for the hosts.

Xavi’s side made an impressive start at the Nou Camp and Aubameyang should really have scored inside the opening few minutes, as he headed straight at the goalkeeper from close range, before Franck Kessie struck the post.

Despite barely being in the game, City took the lead with just over 20 minutes played. A seemingly harmless cross was spilled by Inaki Pena Sotorres, as the Barcelona goalkeeper got firmly into the charitable theme and gifted Alvarez a simple opener.

Aubameyang got his goal to equalise for the hosts, the goalkeeping again not the best as Stefan Ortega was unable to get down in time to keep out the striker’s well-struck volley.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a first-half volley (AP)

City had three chances in a matter of seconds to restore their lead shortly after the break, as Alvarez was twice denied by Pena from inside the box. He decided not to try his luck a third time, instead laying the ball off to Riyad Mahrez who blasted an effort wide.

Kevin De Bruyne was introduced and with his first touch set Barcelona up to take the lead. The Belgian gave the ball away on the edge of his own box, Depay was unable to go round Ortega but the ball fell for De Jong to put the hosts in front for the first time.

It was a lead that lasted three minutes. Alvarez should have scored again in that time, blazing over from close range, but the goal came through Palmer as he tapped home from Joao Cancelo’s perfect pass across the face of goal.

Depay wasted a huge chance when he was played clean through, firing straight at Ortega, but his shot at redemption swiftly arrived as Sergi Roberto squared the ball and the Dutchman needed no second invitiation.

Mbete clashed heads with Andreas Christensen and needed treatment on the pitch for about ten minutes before he was eventually stretchered off.

That meant there was plenty of added time and Haaland used it to go down in the box under the most minimal of contact from Christensen, the referee generously awarding a penalty as the City striker was unable to stop himself from laughing. Mahrez dispatched the spot-kick with aplomb, to round off an entertaining night of action in Spain for an incredibly important cause.