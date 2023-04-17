Barca confirm Sergi Roberto injury blow

Barcelona have confirmed Sergi Roberto is facing a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The versatile 31-year-old was replaced by Eric Garcia just 15 minutes into a goalless LaLiga draw at Getafe after doing damage to his left leg.

Sergi Roberto had a scan on Monday and Barca revealed he has done damage to his biceps femoral muscle.

The loss of the club stalwart is a blow ahead of the leaders' clash with third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

There was good news for the Catalan giants, though, with Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong able to take part in the training.

Xavi bemoaned the state of the Coliseum Alfonso Perez pitch after his side failed to score for a third consecutive game in the stalemate at Getafe.

The Blaugrana are 11 points clear of fierce rivals Real Madrid with nine games to play.