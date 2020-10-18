BARC Upset with Republic TV for ‘Misrepresenting’ Private Exchange

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) on Sunday, 18 October, has expressed its disappointment at Republic Network for disclosing private and confidential communications.

BARC India. in their statement, said that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation into the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency.

"“BARC has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same.”" - BARC India statement

Also Read: BARC Pauses Weekly Ratings for News Channels: What Does This Mean?

Earlier in the day, Arnab Goswami, the managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network claimed that BARC had 'confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it'.

The network also released an alleged email sent by BARC India and said that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s lied about Republic TV involvement in the TRP scam.

On 12 October, BARC had announced that it has paused the measurement of television viewership ratings of news channels for 8-12 weeks.

The Mumbai Police, on 8 October, had addressed a press conference and said that it had busted a “TRP scam”. The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who it said were involved in the practice. The police have made multiple arrests in the past few days in the case.

Also Read: Explained: What are TRPs and How Are they Calculated?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouMy Life is Like That Tanishq Advertisement: Richa Chadha . Read more on India by The Quint.