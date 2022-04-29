Barbra Streisand Shares Photo of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Celebrating Her 80th Birthday

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc8Piizq2UB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= barbrastreisand Verified With friends at my recent tea party.

barbrastreisand/Instagram

Barbra Streisand rang in her recent milestone birthday with some famous pals.

The EGOT winner celebrated her big day alongside couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, sharing a photo Friday on Instagram of her group of friends at the recent tea party.

"With friends at my recent tea party," Streisand captioned a photo from her festivities, where husband James Brolin and stepson Josh Brolin was also in attendance.

Josh, 54, previously paid tribute to the birthday girl with a touching tribute and a black-and-white throwback photo. "There's something about the weather of a birthday that moves memorable," he wrote in the caption.

RELATED: John Travolta Honors Barbra Streisand on 80th Birthday in Sweet Video: 'A Force of Nature'

"Today is yours and the weather holds fast but in the background storms churn and mate and what might come (or what might were) are days of creative ebullience or that digging down to learn oneself along this ever deepening circus trajectory of a life," Josh continued. "Year by year we memorialize the given day that you woke up to the world and the world woke up to you — and from that day on exposed a talent painted in wildflower gold, museum reds and maybe even sometimes all in early blossoming Springs. Happy Birthday."

The birthday festivities served as a rare outing for Johnson, 32, and Martin, 45, after the Lost Daughter actress told Elle that they prefer date nights at home in Malibu as they keep their relationship "cozy and private."

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," Johnson said in December. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

The couple has been together since 2017, and Dakota's father Don Johnson has given Martin his seal of approval.

RELATED VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Says She Loves to 'Have a Purpose Bigger Than Myself' as She Talks Philanthropy

Story continues

"If she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy," Don said on Good Day New York in November. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and they share daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 16. After the exes popularized "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow, 49, has become friends with Dakota.

PEOPLE's special edition Barbra Streisand: Her Life & Unrivaled Career is available now wherever magazines are sold.