Barbra Streisand Says Longtime Collaborator Marilyn Bergman Was ‘Like Family’

Barbra Streisand, who has performed more than 50 songs with lyrics penned by Marilyn and Alan Bergman including “The Way We Were,” expressed her sorrow over the death of Marilyn on Saturday, describing the couple as “like family.”

“Their songs are timeless, and so is our love,” the superstar tweeted.

Marilyn and Alan Bergman were like family, as well as brilliant lyricists.

We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together.

Their songs are timeless, and so is our love.

May she rest in peace.

With love,

The Bergmans have had a long relationship with Streisand. In addition to writing the lyrics to the songs from “Yentl” (music composed by Michael Legrand) and “The Way We Were,” they wrote for her “One Voice” concert, and won an Emmy for their work on her 1994 concert tour and subsequent HBO special, which included the song “Ordinary Miracles.” They also won an Emmy for the song “On the Way to Becoming Me,” from the AFI tribute to Streisand’s career. Streisand’s 2001 album “What Matters Most” was recorded as a tribute to the couple’s work, and included more than a dozen of their songs that she had not previously performed.

But it was the “Way We Were” collaboration that cemented the relationship between the Bergmans and Streisand in the minds of the public. The Gold Record soundtrack album hit the Top 20 on the Billboard 200, and its title song became a gold single, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and selling more than two million copies. Billboard named “The Way We Were” the No. 1 pop hit of 1974.

As recounted in a 2016 article in the Jewish Journal, the relationship of Streisand and the Bergmans began decades ago when the pair saw the then-relatively unknown singer Streisand perform at a gig in New York’s Greenwich Village. Streisand has since performed more than 50 songs for which the couple penned the lyrics.

“Their spectacular marriage gives the lyrics an authenticity, making them both deeply personal and, at the same time, completely universal,” Streisand told the Journal.

In an interview from the Barbra Streisand archives, the Bergmans were equally impressed when they first heard Streisand sing in 1962. Said Marilyn:

“We were writing a show in New York [Something More with Sammy Fain] and Jule Styne took us down to the Bon Soir to hear “a girl”. He said, “You have to hear this girl.” And we had been in casting sessions all day listening to girls. The last thing we wanted to do at the end of the day was go to hear another girl singer, but he said, “No, no, no, you must come.” So reluctantly we went. Little did we know… She walked out and sang one note and I remember starting to cry and I never stopped crying the whole show.”

