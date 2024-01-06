Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Adele and More Singers Who Have Won Golden Globes

See which singers have snagged Golden Globes for both their singing and acting abilities

Though the Golden Globe Awards celebrate achievements in film and television, several singers have taken home the coveted trophy for their talents. Noted vocalists such as John Legend, Adele and Sam Smith have won for their singing, while the likes of Lady Gaga, Cher and Barbra Streisand have also managed to snag trophies for their acting (and even directing) abilities.

Below, check out the singers who have previously won Golden Globes, as Fantasia Barrino and Selena Gomez each look to win their first this weekend for performances in The Color Purple and Only Murders in the Building, respectively.

Adele

Adele won the Golden Globe for best original song for "Skyfall," off the 2012 James Bond film of the same name.

Prince

The artist known as Prince won a Golden Globe for his contributions to the Happy Feet soundtrack. The "Purple Rain" crooner took home the best original song trophy for "The Song of the Heart" in 2007. He was previously nominated in the same category for "When Doves Cry" back in 1985.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster Lady Gaga is a two-time Golden Globe winner. Her first win came in 2016 when she snagged the trophy for her thespian skills as Elizabeth in American Horror Story: Hotel. She won again in 2016 for her vocals on "Shallow" the original song from A Star Is Born.

Jon Batiste

The supremely talented musician Jon Batiste took home the gold on his first nomination, winning best original score - motion picture along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for 2020's Soul.

U2

The legendary band U2 holds two Golden Globes in the best original song - motion picture category. Their first win was in 2003 for "The Hands That Built America" from the Gangs of New York soundtrack; the second was in 2014 for "Ordinary Love" from the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish and her big brother/musical collaborator Finneas O'Connell are top contenders for best original song at this year's show for Barbie's "What Was I Made For?", but it's not their first time in the category. The musical siblings previously won in the same category for the James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2022.

Lionel Richie

A two-time nominee, Lionel Richie won his Golden Globe in 1986 for "Say You, Say Me," the title song from White Nights. He and Diana Ross were previously nominated in 1981 for "Endless Love" from the Franco Zeffirelli film of the same name.

Carly Simon

Another icon who snagged the top prize the first time she was nominated, Carly Simon took home the trophy for best original song - motion picture for "Let the River Run" from the film, Working Girl.

John Legend & Common

Musicians John Legend and Common won in 2015 for "Glory," the theme song from Ava DuVernay's Selma.

Sam Smith

Like their fellow countrywoman Adele, Sam Smith won their Golden Globe for their contribution to a Bond film. The English singer took home the top prize for "Writing's on the Wall," which was the theme song for 2015's Spectre.

Bruce Springsteen

Along with his 20 Grammys, Bruce Springsteen is also a holder of two Golden Globes. The Boss first won for best original song - motion picture back in 1994 for "Street of Philadelphia" off the Philadelphia soundtrack. He won again in the same category again in 2009 for "The Wrestler." Springsteen (with wife Patti Scialfa) is nominated again this year for "Addicted to Love" from She Came to Me.

Sting

Sting has been nominated in the best original song - motion picture category four times. He won on his third nomination for "Until...," the theme song from 2002's Kate & Leopold.

Barbra Streisand

One of the few EGOTs, Barbra Streisand holds a whopping nine Golden Globes and has been nominated 19 times. She won her first Globe in 1969 for her lead role in Funny Girl. She then went on to win the World Film Favorites trophy three times — 1970, 1971 and 1975 — before she snagged two trophies for 1976's A Star Is Born for original song and for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy. In 1984, the legendary entertainer became the first female director to win best director - motion picture, before the HFPA honored her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2000.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan won in 2001 for best original song - motion picture category for "Things Have Changed," which was part of the Wonder Boys soundtrack.

Stevie Wonder

In 2017, "Isn't She Lovely" singer Stevie Wonder added to his long list of accolades with a best original song - motion picture win. Wonder — along with Ryan Tedder and Francis Starlight — won for "Faith" off the Sing soundtrack.

Cher

A six-time nominee, Cher has won three Golden Globes for her acting and singing abilities. Her first trophy came in 1974 when she won for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. She then followed that up with a win for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her portrayal of Dolly Pelliker in 1983's Silkwood, before snagging the best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy in 1988, for her performance in Moonstruck.

Andra Day

Though she has outstanding vocals, Andra Day actually won her Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama in 2021 for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart

Mick Jagger and Dave Stewart won best original song - motion picture for "Old Habits Die Hard" in 2004, from the movie Alfie.

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond won a Golden Globe for best original score - motion picture in 1974, for his work on Jonathan Livingston Seagull. That same year, his song "Lonely Looking Sky" was also nominated for best original song. He would garner two more nods in 1981: one for best original song - motion picture and another for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy, for his work in The Jazz Singer.

Isaac Hayes

Isaac Hayes won his Golden Globe in 1972 for best original score - motion picture for his work on Shaft. His song "Theme from Shaft" was also nominated for best original song - motion picture.

Phil Collins

A three-time nominee and two-time winner, Phil Collins won Golden Globes for best original song - motion picture for "Two Hearts" from the movie Buster in 1989 and then again for "You'll Be in My Heart" from the Tarzan soundtrack in 2000.

