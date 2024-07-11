Barbora Krejcikova stuns Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon final

Barbora Krejcikova is through to the Wimbledon final - Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic

Barbora Krejcikova stunned 2022 champion Elena Rybakina to storm through to a maiden Wimbledon final with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on Centre Court.

Jasmine Paolini and Donna Vekic had produced a classic in the first women’s semi-final and it was followed by an equally even contest, which went the way of the Czech 31st seed.

Rybakina had been the favourite to win the title again after a string of high-profile exits earlier in the tournament and smashed 19 winners on her way to a one-sided opener.

But former French Open winner Krejcikova, who had triumphed in her two previous meetings with Rybakina, hit back in the second set to force a decider and waited patiently to strike with a break in the seventh game in the third set.

It was enough to send Krejcikova through with victory clinched after a service winner to ensure for an eighth consecutive year a different player will lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon on Saturday.

07:58 PM BST

Wimbledon women’s final

Krejcikova will meet Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Saturday. It promises to be an entertaining match between two players with similar styles. Both are excellent defensively, good at the net and have strong forehands and backhands.

07:40 PM BST

More Krejcikova reaction

A couple of years ago I was working with Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon winner. She was telling me a lot of stories about her journey here and how she was trying to win Wimbledon. I was so far away when we had this talk. Now I am here and I am in a final! I remember thinking about her a lot. I have so many beautiful memories and when I step on the court I fight for every single ball as that is what she would want me to do.

Barbora Krejcikova became emotional as she spoke about Jana Novotna - Getty Images/Francois Nel

07:34 PM BST

Krejcikova reacts

[It’s] unbelievable. It is very tough to explain, but a lot of joy and a lot of emotions. Also there is a lot of relief and I am super proud! I am so proud about my game and my fighting spirit today. I was trying to fight for every single ball, during the second set I was getting my momentum and when I broke her I started to be in the zone and I didn’t want to leave the zone.

07:21 PM BST

WATCH: The moment Krejcikova reached the final

07:15 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 Krejcikova

Ideal start for Krejcikova as a first serve down the T is unreturned. Rybakina then makes hers 37th unforced error when she puts a forehand long, 30-0.

Easy overhead smash by Krejcikova, 40-0. Krejcikova first serve, Rybakina backhand return long. GAME SET MATCH KREJCIKOVA!!

07:12 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 4-5 Krejcikova*

Rybakina does what she needs to do and holds to 15 and makes Krejcikova serve for a place in the final.

Can she do it? Let’s find out!

07:09 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6, 3-5 Krejcikova

Back comes Rybakina with back-to-back forehand winners down the line, 0-30. Brilliant play by Krejcikova to hit back and make it 40-30 with a forehand winner.

And she consolidates the break when Rybakina puts a backhand return wide of the court.

07:05 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 3-4 Krejcikova*

Brilliant from Krejcikova to place a forehand winner down the line, 0-30. Deep Krejcikova forehand and Rybakina can’t get the ball back into play, two break points.

Krejcikova does well to stay in the rally, Rybakina unable to break through hits a desperate drop shot and nets. Krejcikova breaks! Huge moment in the match.

Barbora Krejcikova reacts - Reuters/Matthew Childs

07:01 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6, 3-3 Krejcikova

Another Krejcikova service hold to 30. Rybakina keeps getting looks at a break by Krejcikova snuffs out the danger impressively.

06:56 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 3-2 Krejcikova*

No returns back into play by Krejcikova and Rybakina holds to love. As easy as it gets.

06:54 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6, 2-2 Krejcikova

Krejcikova is looking increasingly comfortable on serve and she levels up with a hold to 15.

06:52 PM BST

‘Krejcikova is beginning to find her backhand’

A definite pick-up in interest around Centre Court now. There’s a lot more texture to the match than there was in the opening set in particular, with both players varying their tactics and Krejcikova beginning to find her backhand down the line. Rybakina has looked all but untouchable in this tournament but she is being challenged here. Even so, she remains the favourite, because of her much bigger game.

06:51 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 2-1 Krejcikova*

A service game from Rybakina that was much more like the first set as she races to 40-0 with a backhand winner. Krejcikova takes the game to 40-30 but a backhand winner by Rybakina seals the game.

With Rybakina serving first in this match, scoreboard pressure may become a key element of the set.

Elena Rybakina reacts - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

06:48 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6, 1-1 Krejcikova

Rybakina continues to find herself well into Krejcikova’s service games but the Czech keeps on finding a way to survive at the moment. How will it last you wonder? I’m not sure.

But for now Krejcikova is doing everything right and she holds to 30.

06:45 PM BST

Third Set: Rybakina 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 Krejcikova*

Rybakina doesn’t show too much emotion but she must be very surprised to be in this situation after the way the first set played out. But credit to Krejcikova who has stayed the course and made life difficult for the former champion.

Rybakina holds to 30 to start the decisive set.

06:37 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 3-6 Krejcikova

Krejcikova races to 40-0 and three set points in style. But a miscued forehand, a double fault and a forehand winner by Rybakina makes it deuce.

Overhead smash winner by Krejcikova, fourth set point. Krejcikova double fault, deuce.

Rybakina forehand long, fifth set point. Huge groans from the crowd as Krejcikova hits her third double fault of the game. Each of them on set points.

Defensive backhand lob by Rybakina goes long, sixth set point. Rybakina backhand into the net!!!

We are going to a final set folks.

06:29 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 3-5 Krejcikova*

Rybakina does what she needs to do and holds serve. Pressure now on Krejcikova to force a third set.

06:26 PM BST

Unexpected surge from Krejcikova

Unexpected surge from Krejcikova, who has been doing a good job of creating her own atmosphere out here. The fans are really quite “meh” about the whole thing, having much preferred the emotional drama of the first semi-final. So Krejcikova has kept her “C’mon” shouts up on almost every point she wins. She’s maintained her intensity and now is on course to force a decider.

06:26 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 2-5 Krejcikova

Backhand to backhand exchange, Krejcikova switches it up with a drop shot, Rybakina gets there and hits a nice angled forehand but Krejcikova is there to meet it and flick a forehand down the line, 30-15. Point of the match for Krejcikova there.

Two Rybakina forehand errors and the Czech consolidates the break.

06:23 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 2-4 Krejcikova*

Rybakina with a careless backhand error, 0-30. Then a double fault. Two break points from Rybakina. Deep Krejcikova backhand, Rybakina backhand flies into the tramlines.

Krejcikova breaks to lead in the second set. Can she keep it up?

06:18 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 2-3 Krejcikova

Another service game with Krejcikova feeling the heat from Rybakina. She manages to save a break point with just her second ace of the match.

And she holds after a lovely inside out forehand is deflected into the crowd by Rybakina.

06:16 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 2-2 Krejcikova*

Rybakina’s fastest serve today is 191km/h. Krejcikova is 168km/h. It’s a huge difference and it is why Rybakina is able to come through her service games without much trouble. She holds here to 30 after an unforced error by Krejcikova.

Elena Rybakina plays a forehand - Getty Images/Francois Nel

06:09 PM BST

Rybakina* 6-3, 1-2 Krejcikova

Just the 10 unforced errors from Krejcikova according to the stats but she has been forced into a high number of forced errors which has left her vulnerable on serve.

Combine that with 24 winners hit by Rybakina, no service game has been easy for Krejcikova. But she holds here when Rybakina nets a forehand.

06:02 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3, 1-1 Krejcikova*

Rybakina thought she had secured a routine service hold to 15. But Krejcikova challenges her serve and Hawkeye says the ball was out, 40-30.

Rybakina composes herself again and finds her first serve which is unreturned by Krejcikova.

05:58 PM BST

Second Set: Rybakina* 6-3, 0-1 Krejcikova

No service game has come easy for Krejcikova and she is once again forced to save a break point. Fortunately for her, Rybakina nets a forehand return. And she manages to hang on to her serve.

Happy to say Centre Court is about 70 per cent full now. Still plenty of seats unoccupied.

05:55 PM BST

‘Too much power from Elena Rybakina’

Too much power from Elena Rybakina who has the ideal game for grass-court tennis. Her groundstrokes scud low over the net and skid on when they bounce. Krejcikova was miles off in that first set.

Barbora Krejcikova struggled to live with Elena Rybakina in the first set - Eddie Mulholland for the Telegraph

05:50 PM BST

Rybakina 6-3 Krejcikova*

Better discipline and control from Rybakina to earn two set points. And this time she takes it. Big serve is returned by Krejcikova but the ball lands just over the net and gives Rybakina the easy forehand putaway.

05:49 PM BST

Rybakina* 5-3 Krejcikova

Krejcikova forehand into the net, 15-30. Deep Rybakina forehand rushes Krejcikova, who pushes a forehand into the tramlines. Two set points.

Krejcikova saves the first when Rybakina goes for too much on the forehand and the ball is wide. Rybakina stretches Krejcikova with a huge forehand return. Krejcikova’s reply is high and should be an easy put away for Rybakina. But no. She puts a forehand into the net. Deuce.

Krejcikova gets another game on the board after a Rybakina error. Can she get another break back?

05:39 PM BST

Rybakina 5-2 Krejcikova*

When Rybakina is in this mood she is very hard to stop. The firepower she possesses can be devastating. It almost becomes all about hanging on and hoping for an error.

And a couple of mistakes by Rybakina changes the score from 30-0 to 30-30. Deep return by Krejcikova and Rybakina flicks a backhand long. Break point.

Rybakina backhand long and Krejcikova breaks again. Four breaks of serve in a row.



05:36 PM BST

Rybakina* 5-1 Krejcikova

Krejcikova forehand into the tramlines, 0-30. Stunning backhand down the line by Rybakina brings up three break points.

And again. Rybakina blasts another backhand down the line for a winner and Krejcikova never saw it.

Rybakina to serve for the set next.

05:34 PM BST

‘Not looking like another thriller’

It’s not looking like another thriller on Centre as Rybakina eases into a 4-1 lead after 24 minutes. I’ve counted 11 clean winners already, and not one for her opponent Krejcikova.

Elena Rybakina hits a forehand - Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic

05:31 PM BST

Rybakina 4-1 Krejcikova*

Rybakina is not just about power. She shows a nice feel with an angled forehand and Krejcikova nets, 30-15.

114mph ace down the T by Rybakina, 40-30. But she then places a forehand long, deuce. Resilient play by Krejcikova to withstand more big hitting by Rybakina, who eventually nets a forehand. Break point.

Rybakina forehand into the net and Krejcikova gets one of the breaks back.

05:27 PM BST

Rybakina* 4-0 Krejcikova

Here come the fans. A little delay before the first point. The umpire tells them to take the first seat available.

Krejcikova starts the game with a double fault then slips to 15-30 when Rybakina finds the line with a forehand winner.

Krejcikova backhand lands in the tramlines. She challenges but Hawkeye confirms the call. Break point Rybakina.

Rybakina opens up the court with her forehand, Krejcikova tries desperately to stay in the point but Rybakina seizes on a short ball and whips a forehand winner into the corner for the double break.

05:22 PM BST

Rybakina 3-0 Krejcikova*

108mph ace out wide by Rybakina, 15-15. Krejcikova barely moved for it. Rybakina looks to have the game sown up at 40-15 but Krejcikova pulls it back to deuce.

Rybakina goes with a backhand, break point Krejcikova. Again, Krejcikova leaves her ball short, that gives Rybakina time to step in and force the error with her heavy groundstrokes.

Double fault Rybakina, break point Krejcikova. 113mph ace out wide by Rybakina. So well placed.

Rybakina forehand into the net and she consolidates the break.

05:15 PM BST

Rybakina* 2-0 Krejcikova

Krejcikova misses the sideline with a forehand down the line, break point Rybakina. 99mph first serve by Krejcikova is well placed and Rybakina can’t get her return into play.

Krejcikova leaves the ball short, Rybakina steps inside and rips a forehand winner into the corner, second break point.

Krejcikova forehand into the tramlines and Rybakina claims the early break. An ominous start by the fourth seed.

05:12 PM BST

‘A very flat and empty Centre Court’

A very flat and empty Centre Court as everyone is out using the loo, getting a drink, or otherwise trying to recover from the psychodrama of the first semi-final.

05:10 PM BST

First Set: Elena Rybakina 1-0 Barbora Krejcikova* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina starts the match off with the first of what is likely to be many forehand winners today. Her first ace follows to make it 30-15. And a forehand winner to finish the game.

Sparsely populated Centre Court at the moment. The spectators are yet to filter back in after the drama of the first semi-final.

05:07 PM BST

Here we go!

05:04 PM BST

Rybakina in fine form

The 2022 Wimbledon champion is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw and is playing some incredible tennis.

The world No 4 is bidding for a second Wimbledon final but must find a way to overcome Barbora Krejcikov.

Can Rybakina find a way? Stay tuned to find out.

04:39 PM BST

Paolini becomes first Italian women to reach final

Jasmine Paolini has progressed through to a maiden Wimbledon final after a brilliant comeback victory against a tearful Donna Vekic on Centre Court.

Paolini had never won a match at Wimbledon before this summer, but is one victory away from lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish after a rollercoaster 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Seventh seed Paolini lost the opening set thanks to Vekic’s explosive hitting before she levelled up, but found herself 3-1 down in the third.

Even when the French Open runner-up broke back, Vekic immediately responded with a break of her own, but Paolini would not be denied and, as her opponent battled to hold back tears, the Italian held her nerve to win a thrilling tie-break to book her place in Saturday’s final.

What a year Jasmine Paolini is having! – the Italian featured in last month's French Open final and will now play in her first Wimbledon final - Reuters/Hannah McKay

04:35 PM BST

Tournament so far

Elena Rybakina:

First round: vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-1

Second round: vs Laura Siegemund 6,3,6-1

Third round: vs Caroline Wozniacki 6-0,6-1

Round of 16: vs Anna Kalinskaya 6-3,3-0 retired

Quarter-final: vs Elina Svitolina 6-3,6-2

04:32 PM BST

Tournament so far

Barbora Krejcikova:

First round: vs Veronika Kudermetova 7-6, 6-7,7-5

Second round: vs Katie Volynets 7-6,6-7,7-5

Third round: vs Jessica Bouza Manerio 6-0,4-3 retired

Round of 16: vs Danielle Collins 7-5,6-3

Quarter-final: vs Jelena Ostapenko 6-4,7-6

04:26 PM BST

Head-to-head

The Wimbledon semi-finalists have met twice on tour, with Brenda Krejcikova the winner.

Both matches have never been decided in two sets, indicating that the 2021 meeting in Melbourne and their last encounter a year later could have gone either way.

Rybakina has won the opening set in both losses, the 2022 Wimbledon champion will hope to ward off any fightback from Krejcikova if she claims the first set again.

03:53 PM BST

Second semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of women’s semi-final day at Wimbledon.

The second match of the day features 2022 champion Elena Rybakina against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic on Centre Court. The winner of this match will face either Donna Vekic or Jasmine Paolini on Saturday afternoon.

Rybakina has blasted her way through the draw and ended Elina Svitolina’s run with a dominant display in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old has won 19 of her 21 matches at Wimbledon - but she has never beaten Krejcikova, who has a 2-0 record against the Kazakhstani.

“She’s great player,” Rybakina said. “I think she has really good hands. I didn’t really see yet who she played here. I think she’s pretty confident. Also playing doubles here. It’s going to be tough match, for sure.

”[But] I’m feeling pretty well on the court, especially last three matches. I think I showed really good tennis. Sometimes serve can be off, but then the groundstrokes are really well. I’m playing pretty confident.

“As we all know, sometimes you wake up and something can happen. Hopefully nothing is going to happen tomorrow. For sure I will try to stay focused and show the same tennis.”

For Krejcikova, French Open winner in 2021, she is full of respect for Rybakina but is taking positive feelings into the match.

“We played a couple of times,” she said. “She’s a great player. She’s a former champion here. I mean, she knows the court. She knows how to play on grass. She’s very dangerous. She has a lot of weapons. I’m super happy that I’m in a semis and that I can face her.”

“Overall she’s a good player. She knows how to play everything. As I said, she has a big weapons. On the other hand, I do have a big weapons, as well. I expect that it’s going to be a big fight.”