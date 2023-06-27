Barbie's Malibu dream house is back on Airbnb, but this time Ken is hosting for free

On the heels of the "Barbie" movie being released in theaters next month, the Mattel plastic doll's dream house is back by demand on Airbnb − but this time, Ken’s hosting.

Did we mention it's free?

Up to four guests will have the opportunity to stay in the newly revamped Dreamhouse where Ken will offer up his room up for availability. A stay at the home was first offered in 2019.

The oceanfront mansion, located in Malibu, California, features panoramic views and "serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise," according to a statement from Airbnb.

The home also includes a roller-skating rink, infinity pool, bar and gym for the lucky guests.

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb – but this time, Ken’s hosting. Bookings open on Monday, July 17, 2023.

How to book the Barbie Dreamhouse

Bookings open Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

There are two one-night stays available for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, so a total of four guests can stay at the house. Bookings are first come, first serve.

The stays are free of charge, according to Airbnb, but guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

What the home offers

The Airbnb description reads: "Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu Dreamhouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu Dreamhouse."

According to the listing, guests will have the opportunity to:

Dive into Ken’s wardrobe to find their best beach fit

"Channel their inner cowboy" and line dance on an outdoor disco dance floor

Challenge fellow guests to a “beach off” while relaxing by the infinity pool

Snag a piece of "the Kendom" with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards

Starring two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, “Barbie” will be released July 21 in theaters.

