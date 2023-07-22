Barbie's Greta Gerwig shares scene she refused to cut

Barbie spoilers follow.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed that there was a scene that she refused to cut from the film.

In the franchise's first live-action film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie speaks to an elderly woman on a bench and tells her she’s beautiful, with studio executives suggesting to Gerwig that the scene be cut – but the director revealed she was adamant that it remained.

“I love that scene so much,” she told Rolling Stone. “And the older woman on the bench is the costume designer Ann Roth. She’s a legend. It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way – it doesn’t lead anywhere.

Anadolu Agency - Getty Images

"In early cuts, looking at the movie, it was suggested, 'Well, you could cut it. And actually, the story would move on just the same.' And I said, 'If I cut the scene, I don’t know what this movie is about.'"

Gerwig added: "The way Margot plays that moment is so gentle and so unforced. There’s the more outrageous elements in the movie that people say, 'Oh, my God, I can’t believe Mattel let you do this,' or, 'I can’t believe Warner Bros. let you do this.'

"But to me, the part that I can’t believe that is still in the movie is this little cul-de-sac that doesn’t lead anywhere – except for, it’s the heart of the movie."

Warner Bros.

Ahead of the film’s release, Simu Liu spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about the beach-off scene that was teased in the trailer, revealing that it was a moment to be ticked off his bucket list.

“I could say that I got to dance/fight with Ryan Gosling which is a tick on the bucket list that I don't think a lot of people will have. It was fantastic,” he said. “It's a wonderful thing when you get to show up at work and dance.”

Barbie is playing in cinemas now.

