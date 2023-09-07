Barbie's 2023 Career of the Year Collection Celebrates Women in Sports

We can all agree that 2023 has been the year where we're finally honoring the incredible achievements and excellence of women in sports. And Barbie is making this celebration even more special with its 2023 Career of the Year: the Women in Sports lineup, serving as an important response to the noticeable gap between men and women in the sports industry.

The Women in Sports Career of the Year collection celebrates diverse roles, including a General Manager, Coach, Referee and Sports Reporter, each with its unique attire and accessories. The initiative not only celebrates these careers but also seeks to ignite a passion for sports among young girls, whether they aspire to be on the field or behind the scenes.

Furthermore, Barbie has forged a partnership with Voice In Sport, an organization founded by Sports Industry Executive Stef Strack. Together, they are set to host a 45-minute virtual mentoring session titled "Building a Career in Sports," featuring Strack and Dr. Jen Welter, the NFL's first female coach and a pioneer in men's professional football. The session will be moderated by Pepper Parsley, a 12-year-old sports journalist and host of Dish with Pepper. Importantly, the session is open and free for girls aged 12-13.

Barbie Career of the Year Women in Sports Dolls are now available to purchase online, with prices starting at $49.99 USD.

