Barbie ticket sales top $1 billion in box office worldwide

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the London premier of Barbie (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Blockbuster film Barbie has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut, Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theaters - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theaters, for a total of $1.0315 billion (£784 million).

The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

Oscar-nominated Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, Warner Bros. said, surpassing Wonder Woman’s 821.8-million-dollar (£644 million) global total.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over a billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman.

Three movies that were co-directed by women are still ahead of Barbie, including Frozen and Frozen 2, both co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Captain Marvel, co-directed by Anna Boden.

This was the third weekend in theaters for Barbie.

The film drew $127 million worldwide this weekend - Friday through Sunday - with $53 million in domestic receipts and another $74 million overseas, according to Comscore.

“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a statement.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

Barbie ticket sales rank second this year to The Super Mario Bros, which was released in April and has raked in a total of $1.357 billion at the box office.