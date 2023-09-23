Barbie star Michael Cera lands next role in Wes Anderson’s next movie

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Barbie and Scott Pilgrim vs the World actor Michael Cera has landed his next movie role, in Wes Anderson's next project.

Speaking to Deadline about what he's got in the pipeline after his series of Roald Dahl shorts, the Asteroid City director teased that: "Well, before the Writer's Guild strike began, we had just finished a script. Roman Coppola and I had been working on a script. So, when the time is right again, we've got a movie to make with Benicio Del Toro."

And when asked who else he's got in his cast, Anderson revealed Cera's involvement.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Related: The true story of Midge and Allan, Barbie and Ken's best friends

"We have Michael Cera. He’s one of the other characters in this new story," the director explained.

"And he's somebody I probably met, I think, close to 20 years ago. At least 18 years ago, something like that. I met him with Harvey Keitel, so it must have been 2008 or something. But, anyway, Michael Cera. That's one."

Cera would have signed on before the strike action, however, given the strikes, whatever this project is it won't be out for a while, but Cera will be featuring in something new soon. Or rather, a new take on something old.

Jason Mendez - Getty Images

Related: Ryan Gosling will officially be in Oscar contention for Barbie

We're talking about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an anime retelling of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series in which a pop-culture obsessed man has to defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes.

Cera and the rest of the cast from Edgar Wright's live-action film are all reprising their roles, and you won't have to wait too long for it to drop on Netflix, thankfully.

Asteroid City is not currently available on any subscription service, but plenty of Wes Anderson films on Disney+ for subscribers to enjoy. Barbie is still playing in cinemas.





You Might Also Like