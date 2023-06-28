Barbie star Margot Robbie only accepted role because of diverse dolls

Barbie star Margot Robbie said that if Mattel had not added more diversity to its line of Barbie dolls she would have starred in the film - Courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

Barbie star Margot Robbie only agreed to take part in the new film based on the doll because manufacturers Mattel made more diverse models.

The white, able-bodied “Teen-aged Fashion Model” Barbie was first released in 1959, and over the decades the doll has been criticised for presenting negative gender stereotypes and unrealistic body proportions.

Robbie has said that if Mattel had not added more diversity to its line of Barbie dolls, she would not have been willing to make a film based on the toy.

The actress has also revealed that she was embroiled in a row with Mattel’s president, who flew to the Barbie film’s UK set to argue over the content of a scene.

Mattel has increased the diversity of its line by introducing a number of Barbies diverging from the original model, including a “curvy” design and, most recently, the first doll depicted as having Down’s Syndrome.

Robbie said: “If [Mattel] hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film.

“I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like’.”

Robbie plays a reimagined Barbie facing her own mortality and a world outside her dollhouse idyll in the new film starring Ryan Gosling, and the actress was insistent that the film would tackle some aspects of the toy’s history that have proven contentious.

The doll has faced decades of criticism, with some suggesting that the toy’s slender proportions would render Barbie unable to walk if she was real, and that the character’s preoccupations presented her as materialistic and unintelligent.

A 1992 talking doll uttered phrases such as “I love shopping”, “Will I ever have enough clothes?”, and “Math class is tough”, prompting concerns about the example being set for young girls.

Robbie said of Barbie’s history: “In that very first meeting [with Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chief executive), we impressed upon Ynon we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things – if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it.

“So you might as well be a part of that conversation.”

Robbie has indicated that the relationship between the production and Mattel was not a simple one, revealing that on one occasion Richard Dickson, the company’s president, flew to the film’s London set to remonstrate about the content of a scene that was “off-brand”.

The content of the script had previously caused problems for producers, with actress Amy Schumer, who was originally cast in the lead role, ultimately rejecting the part as the film did not seem “feminist and cool” enough.

The row over the undisclosed scene was eventually resolved by offering a readthrough of the scene that added more context and allayed Mattel’s concerns.

The Barbie brand has sought to address concerns about the doll itself over the decades, introducing the first black Barbie in 1980, and a doll in a wheelchair in 1997.

In 2016 Mattel unveiled seven new skin tones for the doll, along with 22 eye colours and 24 hairstyles, a range which was later expanded.

That same year, the company introduced new body shapes to the line, including a “petite” Barbie and a “curvy” Barbie.

In 2023, the first Barbie doll depicted as having Down’s Syndrome was released.

The Barbie film is written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

